Higgins set to pack a punch

Composer Gavin Higgins reveals his personal playlist this weekend on the Radio 3 flagship programme 'Inside Music'.

Following his appearance on popular 'The Listening Service' BBC Radio 3 arts programme recently, composer Gavin Higgins remains in the media musical spotlight as he is featured on the station's flagship 'Inside Music' programme on Saturday 29th May (1.00pm).

Gavin provides his personal playlist of music — described as one that "packs a musical punch"- that includes John Ireland, Schumann, Beethoven and Bernstein to the cosmic sound world of composer Kaija Saariaho and the haunting and nostalgic melodies of Herbert Howells.

And Harry Potter also makes an appearance too.

Profile

The composer's profile has been greatly enhanced over the last few years with three of his works being featured at the Proms, the brass band score to the Rambert ballet production 'Dark Arteries' winning widespread critical acclaim, and his opera 'The Monstrous Child' at the Royal Opera House gaining rave reviews.

He recently took up the past as Composer in Association with the National Orchestra of Wales.

Listen:

The 2 hour programme is being aired on Saturday 29th May at 1.00pm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000wkd2?fbclid=IwAR0gQkFEOcBZq4EBcP4FLs7YHFETMPZL43toS5IqHqCqHreYCgPld3RR9ko