4BR Friday Interview with Phillip Monk

4BR talks to Phillip Monk the founder of the Mbale Schools Brass Band in Uganda who will be making their Whit Friday debut as part of the Foden's on-line competition this weekend.

The band which comes from the Mbale in the eastern region of Uganda, draws its players from local schools in the region with an average age of around 15.

Over half the band are female and the experience range covers primary school children to a principal cornet who is training to become a doctor.

They have been drawn number 45 in the Foden's Whit Friday contest — so make sure you don't miss out on their performance of 'The Contestor'.