                 

*
banner

News

4BR Friday Interview with Phillip Monk

4BR talks to Phillip Monk the founder of the Mbale Schools Brass Band in Uganda who will be making their Whit Friday debut as part of the Foden's on-line competition this weekend.

MbALE
  The band will be making its Whit Friday debut thanks to the power of the world wide internet...

Friday, 28 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to Phillip Monk who founded the Mbale Schools Brass Band in Uganda in 2008 and has inspired hundreds of youngsters to learn brass music.

The band which comes from the Mbale in the eastern region of Uganda, draws its players from local schools in the region with an average age of around 15.

Over half the band are female and the experience range covers primary school children to a principal cornet who is training to become a doctor.

They have been drawn number 45 in the Foden's Whit Friday contest — so make sure you don't miss out on their performance of 'The Contestor'.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

MbALE

4BR Friday Interview with Phillip Monk

May 28 • 4BR talks to Phillip Monk the founder of the Mbale Schools Brass Band in Uganda who will be making their Whit Friday debut as part of the Foden's on-line competition this weekend.

Gavin Higgins

Higgins set to pack a punch

May 28 • Composer Gavin Higgins reveals his personal playlist this weekend on the Radio 3 flagship programme 'Inside Music'.

Cavanagh

Waiting for Grotton...

May 28 • The next Whit Friday contest day hopefully won't be as long to wait for as Samuel Beckett's title character...

cROSS

Death of George Harrison

May 28 • The death has been reported of George Harrison who made a lasting impact on the banding movements in the north east of England and The Netherlands.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

May 27 • Foss Dyke have 2 positions we would like to fill. Front Row Cornet and Rep Cornet. We are a friendly First Section Band that have ambition, and can't wait to resume playing again under our new MD David Dernley. We are based in Waddington near Lincoln.

Loftho2000 Brass Band

May 26 • To help take us to the 3rd section National Finals and beyond, Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band invite applications for the position of KIT/PERCUSSION

City of Bristol Brass Band

May 26 • A first class CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top