                 

*
banner

News

Pandemic premiere for When Tuba Come One

The award winning low brass quartet will premiere the prize-winning composition from composer Joe Galuszka at the forthcoming ITEC Conference.

Tuba
  The quartet has already notched up a number of competitive accolades themselves

Saturday, 29 May 2021

        

The multi-award-winning tuba quartet When Tuba Come One, will premiere the winning piece from their 2020 composition competition at the 2021 International Tuba & Euphonium Conference (ITEC).

The talented ensemble will appear as featured artists at this year's conference (29th May — 2nd June), which is to be held online for the first time.

As holders of a number of competitive accolades, both in the UK and America, the quartet set up their own composition competition to further expand the low brass repertoire.

Pandemic!

It was won by Bristol-based composer Joe Galuszka with his three-movement work, 'Pandemic!', which is due to appear alongside seven new compositions from the competition on the quartet's debut CD, due for release early next year.

Joe, who has gained widespread critical acclaim for his CV of film and television scoring, as well having written a number of pieces for brass told 4BR: "I'm absolutely delighted is being performed by the ensemble in this innovative way."

He added: "Wanting to write a work about the experiences others and I were going through during lockdown, 'Pandemic!' tells the tale of the struggles that coronavirus has brought — both challenging and uplifting."

Fitting premiere

In response, the ensemble's tuba player James Hobbis said: "It's a little strange to hold a virtual premiere, but given the theme of Joe's piece it seems quite fitting. It's such an exciting new work.

We're delighted to have been invited to appear as featured artists at this year's ITEA Conference, having won the ensemble prize at the last one in 2019 in Iowa.

We'll be giving a live pre-recorded premiere of Joe's fantastic composition alongside something completely different."

It's a little strange to hold a virtual premiere, but given the theme of Joe's piece it seems quite fittingWhen Tuba Come One

Further details

When Tuba Come One will be appearing in the evening concert on Sunday 30th of May, alongside Glenn van Looy, David Childs, and Demondrae Thurman.

The concert begins at 7.00pm (Central Standard Time) — 1.00am GMT (Monday 31st of May)

Further details can be found at: http://www.iteaonline.org/conferences/VTEC2021/conference_index.php

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tuba

Pandemic premiere for When Tuba Come One

May 29 • The award winning low brass quartet will premiere the prize-winning composition from composer Joe Galuszka at the forthcoming ITEC Conference.

Mode for

Mode for... to help strengthen banding mental health commitment

May 29 • Subsidised places have been made available on the next Mode for... mental health training course.

Foden

Enjoy the Whit Friday action...

May 28 • The Foden's Whit Friday competition can be enjoyed today and tomorrow...

The answers

4BR Whit Friday Quiz

May 28 • If you listen and look closely you should be able to work out the identity of all 10 marches to win a selection box of 10 great vintage brass band CDs...

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

May 27 • Foss Dyke have 2 positions we would like to fill. Front Row Cornet and Rep Cornet. We are a friendly First Section Band that have ambition, and can't wait to resume playing again under our new MD David Dernley. We are based in Waddington near Lincoln.

Loftho2000 Brass Band

May 26 • To help take us to the 3rd section National Finals and beyond, Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band invite applications for the position of KIT/PERCUSSION

City of Bristol Brass Band

May 26 • A first class CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top