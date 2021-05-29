Pandemic premiere for When Tuba Come One

The award winning low brass quartet will premiere the prize-winning composition from composer Joe Galuszka at the forthcoming ITEC Conference.

The multi-award-winning tuba quartet When Tuba Come One, will premiere the winning piece from their 2020 composition competition at the 2021 International Tuba & Euphonium Conference (ITEC).

The talented ensemble will appear as featured artists at this year's conference (29th May — 2nd June), which is to be held online for the first time.

As holders of a number of competitive accolades, both in the UK and America, the quartet set up their own composition competition to further expand the low brass repertoire.

Pandemic!

It was won by Bristol-based composer Joe Galuszka with his three-movement work, 'Pandemic!', which is due to appear alongside seven new compositions from the competition on the quartet's debut CD, due for release early next year.

Joe, who has gained widespread critical acclaim for his CV of film and television scoring, as well having written a number of pieces for brass told 4BR: "I'm absolutely delighted is being performed by the ensemble in this innovative way."

He added: "Wanting to write a work about the experiences others and I were going through during lockdown, 'Pandemic!' tells the tale of the struggles that coronavirus has brought — both challenging and uplifting."

Fitting premiere

In response, the ensemble's tuba player James Hobbis said: "It's a little strange to hold a virtual premiere, but given the theme of Joe's piece it seems quite fitting. It's such an exciting new work.

We're delighted to have been invited to appear as featured artists at this year's ITEA Conference, having won the ensemble prize at the last one in 2019 in Iowa.

We'll be giving a live pre-recorded premiere of Joe's fantastic composition alongside something completely different."

Further details

When Tuba Come One will be appearing in the evening concert on Sunday 30th of May, alongside Glenn van Looy, David Childs, and Demondrae Thurman.

The concert begins at 7.00pm (Central Standard Time) — 1.00am GMT (Monday 31st of May)

Further details can be found at: http://www.iteaonline.org/conferences/VTEC2021/conference_index.php