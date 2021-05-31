Wobplay adds to European memories

You can now enjoy the brilliant performance highlights of the 2013 European Championships in Oslo — from evocative Myth Forests to playing that is literally out of this world...

Wobplay.com has continued to expand its library of European Championship recorded highlights with the addition of the 2013 event held at Oslo's Konserthus.

It was the year of Cory's first triumph under the baton of Philip Harper, with superb performances of Stig Nordhagen's evocative 'Myth Forest', and their own-choice selection of Philip Sparke's 'Perihelion — Closer to the Sun'.

Battle

The contest was a head to head battle with Eikanger Bjorsvik led by Prof David King as they topped the own-choice element with a scorching rendition of 'Spiriti' by Thomas Doss.

Black Dyke was third as they premiered Edward Gregson's masterful 'Symphony in Two Movements', with Brass Band Buizingen almost bring the audience the experience of another dimension with Nigel Clarke's spectacular 'When World's Collide'.

You can sit back and enjoy all the performances as well as highlights of the Gala Concert featuring the European Youth Band, Black Dyke and the Norwegian National Brass Band, and the final of the European Conductors contest.

Sit back and enjoy

There is plenty of great playing and great memories to enjoy:



www.wobplay.com

For a taster go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0sQF0G-GnQ