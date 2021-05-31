                 

*
News

Excellent take up for Open tickets

You can still book your tickets for the 2021 British Open and the Sunday Gala Concert at Symphony Hall.

British Open
  There has been an excellent demand for tickets for the weekend's events

Monday, 31 May 2021

        

There has been an excellent uptake for tickets for the 2021 British Open Championship.

Supported by Besson, the 168th event will take place on Saturday 11th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham. Following extensive meetings with the hall's management the bands will perform to a capacity filled auditorium.

The ticket process is on-line only.

To Purchase:

Tickets for both the contest and the following day's Gala Concert are now on general release and can be purchased online through the Symphony Hall online box office: www.thsh.co.uk

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Gala Concert tickets

Tickets for the Brass Gala featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands (Sunday 12th September) follow the exact sale process.

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/brass-band-gala-2021-featuring-black-dyke-band-cory-band

        

Excellent take up for Open tickets

