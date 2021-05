Looking back at the Foden's online Whit Friday online action with the judge who enjoyed listening to every performance from around the world.

4BR catches up with Michael Fowles, the MD of Foden's Band to look back at the great entertainment provided by the 119 bands taking part in the Foden's online Whit Friday Championships on the weekend.

Mike talks about the playing, the entertainment, the great marches and his positive thoughts about the opportunity the contest gives bands from around the globe.