4BR May Bank Holiday quiz

Make the connections inspired by the great children's animator Oliver Postgate...

Bagpuss
  Oliver Postgate created wonderful children's characters

Monday, 31 May 2021

        

Our special May Bank Holiday quiz has a hot breathy feeling about it — in honour of the wonderful Oliver Postgate.

There was a great BBC 4 programme about his life and work on the weekend which you should catch up with if you are a lover of fantastic children's television programmes — as he made some of the very best — from Noggin the Nog to Bagpuss (above) and more.

And come up with the right answers from the clues and there is a selection box of 10 great vintage CDs from our Ali Baba emporium of old brass band treasures.

You can enjoy the programme at:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b00pht5q/timeshift-series-9-6-oliver-postgate-a-life-in-small-films

Question:

What is the link between characters found in Oliver Postgate's children's programmes 'The Clangers' and 'Ivor the Engine', with the Patron Saint of England, a 1963 pop hit for Peter, Paul & Mary, the literary debut of serial killer Hannibal Lecter and a famous test piece written by Philip Sparke to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Cory Band?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Tuesday 1st June

History winner:

Our Whit Friday winner was Tim Pickles who once dressed up as Aladdin to play 'The Elephant' march with Ali Baba Brass at Whit Friday in 2018.

1. An appropriate march by William German for the incumbent of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Washington DC.
Answer: The President

2. The Devil Incarnate by Shipley Douglas.
Answer: Mephistopheles

3. T J Powell's cheesy fortification.
Answer: Castle Caerphilly

4. An old favourite of Yuri Gagarin and Neil Armstrong by the same composer.
Answer: The Spaceman

5. A George Allan classic named in honour of the nickname of snooker player John Higgins.
Answer: The Wizard

6. The favourite Specsavers destination for Dominic Cummings.
Answer: Barnard Castle

7. A march by William Rimmer that reminds you of the famous sword wielding guard of a bridge in 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' who ends up armless and legless but still convinced he can win a dual.
Answer: The Black Knight

8. Kenneth Alford classic that was whistled by the prisoners of war in the 1957 film 'Bridge on the River Kwai'.
Answer: Colonel Bogey

9. "That's the way to do it! That's the way to do it!"comes to mind with this William Rimmer 6/8 classic.
Answer: Punchinello

10. J Ord Hume's homage to a big eared or little eared mammal with a long proboscis and an impressive memory bank.
Answer: The Elephant

        

Bagpuss

