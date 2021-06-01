BrassFestUK to add Deep Harmony as final chord

The final lockdown project from BrassFestUK will be a recording of 'Deep Harmony' as a tribute to those lost and who have worked to keep up spirits over the last year and more.

The virtual massed band performance of 'The Wellerman' has just been released on social media by BrassFestUK.

It is the culmination of their seventh lockdown project and can be enjoyed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eef37kgDLig

Not the last

However, it won't be the last according to BrassFestUK organiser Rob Tompkins, who has taken the decision to do one more to thank everyone who has done something within the banding movement to keep spirits up in the past 12 months or more.

"I had planned on stopping the projects after 'The Wellerman' but having reflected on the past 12 months and more I felt it would be good to take on a further challenge."

Rob revealed that for this project the BrassFestUK Massed Band will be recording the hymn tune 'Deep Harmony' arranged by Roy Newsome, in memory of the players and supporters that have been lost during Covid, but also as a thank you to everyone who has undertaken a project or initiative themselves to maintain a sense of communal spirit.

Anyone who wants to be part of the project can register at: https://www.brassfestuk.com/project-deep-harmony

Rob will send the music and click track once registration has closed, and he is also inviting anyone who wants to submit a dedication as part of the video to send him details to info@brassfestuk.com

To find out more about the project go to: https://www.brassfestuk.com/project-deep-harmony