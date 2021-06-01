4BR Tuesday Interview with Steven Mead

4BR catches up with the virtuoso Besson euph star/musical archeologist to talk about a long forgotten hour long video production from the 2006 National Championships of Great Britain that has seen the light day again.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

The video of the 2006 National Championships of Great Britain has been hidden away, long forgotten in the dusty corners of Steve's attic until now — and it makes for fascinating viewing.

Not only do we all look a lot younger (4BR Editor included), it is a reminder of the enduring popularity of the event when a test-piece catches the imagination — and Grimethorpe and Allan Withington claimed the title in thrilling fashion.

The Major

There are some great interviews with the likes of Major Peter Parkes and Geoffrey Whitham and the adjudicators, as well as footage of the bands in performance and the players as they come off stage.

Made to mark Buffet's reconnection with the British banding movement through its instrument production, Steve captures the atmosphere and tension of the day as it unfolds.

Enjoy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p3_kU3djZU