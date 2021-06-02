World Music Contest welcomes applications for 2022 event

Brass bands from across the globe are being invited to enter the 19th World Music Contest in Kerkrade.

The World Music Contest in Kerkrade has invited applications to take part in its 2022 Festival

Applications are now open for the 19th World Music Contest (WMC) in Kerkrade, The Netherlands in 2022.

Global appeal

Bands and ensembles can apply online for the marching, show, wind, fanfare, percussion ensembles and brass bands. Registration closes on November 1st 2021. Applications should be made online.

Despite the corona pandemic, the organising committee is hoping bands and ensembles from around the world will apply.

"Many countries are opening up," WMC Artistic Manager Bjorn Bus told 4BR. "During the past year we've kept in close contact with bands and organizations, both nationally and internationally, and most groups are optimistic.

They have often started rehearsing with the full band again and are already preparing for the upcoming World Music Contest."

Find out more

To find out more: https://wmc.nl/en