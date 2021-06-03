                 

*
banner

News

Vulcan Brass claims Philip Jones Ensemble Prize

The RWCM&D Vulcan Quartet has won a Philip Jones Brass Ensemble prize

Vulcan Brass
  The quartet won the Philip Jones Ensemble prize

Thursday, 03 June 2021

        

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama's Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Prize for 2021, with it accompanying £500 prize money was recently awarded to Vulcan Brass, a quartet made up of third and fourth year students, Ffion Morris (cornet), Chloe Eagleson (cornet), Jack Lythaby (tenor horn) and Josh Dickens (euphonium).

Their socially distanced programme, performed at the college's Dora Stoutzker Hall, consisted of Eric Ball's 'Jewels' and Philip Sparke's 'Divertimento'.

The performance was recorded and subsequently sent to adjudicators Ursula Jones and Christopher Mowat.

Surprise

Jack Lythaby told 4BR: "This came as a surprise to us all and we'd like to express our gratitude to Ursula and Christopher for awarding us the prize.

Rehearsing and performing with social distancing was challenging but this has made it all worthwhile."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Vulcan Brass

Vulcan Brass claims Philip Jones Ensemble Prize

June 3 • The RWCM&D Vulcan Quartet has won a Philip Jones Brass Ensemble prize

nybbgb

4BR Thursday Interview with Ian Porthouse

June 3 • We catch up with the guest conductor of the 2021 Easter Course of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain before he embarks on the second of three days of live rehearsals with his players — this time in Malvern.

national Youth

Joyful sounds as National Youth Band returns to the stage

June 3 • There couldn't have been a more heartening sound to hear in the banding world this week than that of players from the National Youth Band of Great Britain back in live action

Blechklang

National recognition for young Brass Band BlechKLANG talent

June 3 • Rising brass band stars Teresa Fischer and Johannes Stoll make a national impact with their playing.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

June 3 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Welwyn Garden City Band

June 3 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Uppermill Band

June 2 • . UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top