Vulcan Brass claims Philip Jones Ensemble Prize

The RWCM&D Vulcan Quartet has won a Philip Jones Brass Ensemble prize

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama's Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Prize for 2021, with it accompanying £500 prize money was recently awarded to Vulcan Brass, a quartet made up of third and fourth year students, Ffion Morris (cornet), Chloe Eagleson (cornet), Jack Lythaby (tenor horn) and Josh Dickens (euphonium).

Their socially distanced programme, performed at the college's Dora Stoutzker Hall, consisted of Eric Ball's 'Jewels' and Philip Sparke's 'Divertimento'.

The performance was recorded and subsequently sent to adjudicators Ursula Jones and Christopher Mowat.

Surprise

Jack Lythaby told 4BR: "This came as a surprise to us all and we'd like to express our gratitude to Ursula and Christopher for awarding us the prize.

Rehearsing and performing with social distancing was challenging but this has made it all worthwhile."