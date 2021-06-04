                 

Countdown to NHS musical celebration

There is still time to sign up for the NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day.

Hear the Call
  Hear the Call has been written by composer Liz Lane

Friday, 04 June 2021

        

There is less than a month to go to for brass bands across the UK to sign up to take part in a day of special events to celebrate the anniversary of the National Health Service.

As reported previously on 4BR, the NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day will take place on 5th July and is being organised to help recognise the efforts and sacrifice of social care and frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local engagement

Brass Bands England (BBE) have been asked to become involved to engage brass bands with their local communities during the national celebration.

To enhance the event, BBE has commissioned a special anthem from composer Liz Lane â€” an anthem designed to coincide with the 'Nation's Toast' at 1.00pm on July 5th as their tribute to those who give so much.

Free score and parts

Full scores and parts are downloadable free of charge from the Brass Bands England website and to aid preparation, a recording by Grimethorpe Colliery Band will also soon be made available.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news14052021-1013/brass-bands-hear-the-call-participate-nationwide-celebration

How to take part

You can download Hear the Call for free from the Brass Bands England website.

To register to take part in NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day on 5 July 2021 visit: https://www.nhsfrontlineday.org/register-events/

        

