Joyful caution is the watchword

Bands are returning to rehearsal — mixing safety and caution with relief and joy

Even though 'caution' remains the watchword in respect to maintaining the appropriate levels of Covid-19 safety as we finally start the long awaited return to band rehearsals, there is no doubt that it is also accompanied by a sense of relief and joy.

First steps

Like many others, Thurlstone Band has started to take the first musical steps back to 'normality' with their first outdoor rehearsal coinciding with the weekend's wonderful weather.

Over the coming weeks, we hope it is a picture that's replicated hundreds of times across the country.



