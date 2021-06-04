Get your rejoicing in early...

Why not get an early taster of the British Open test-piece by buying your own study score of Edward Gregson's magnificent composition before the big day...

Brass band lovers all over the globe eager to gain an early insight into Edward Gregson's 2021 British Open test-piece, 'The World Rejoicing — Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale' can do so by purchasing a superbly produced study score from publishers Morthanveld Publishing Ltd.

Excellent take up

And with an excellent up take on tickets for the 168th event at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 11th September, why not find out just what will be testing the very best bands in the world from the pen of one of the brass band movement's finest composers.

Purchase

You can buy the study score for just £12.00 — so why not rejoice in that tooâ€¦

https://www.morthanveld.com/product/edward-gregson-the-world-rejoicing/

Book British Open tickets

https://www.thsh.co.uk/boxoffice/ticket/1050536