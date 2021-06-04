                 

*
banner

News

4BR Weekend Quiz

Its a mix of Europe's beautiful game and brilliant brass bands to win our weekend quiz...

Europeans
  Guess the band form the year...

Friday, 04 June 2021

        

With football coming home (or near a home close to you somewhere in Europe) over the next couple of weeks, our weekend quiz is all about the European Championships...

And come up with the right answers from the clues and there is a selection box of 10 great CDs with a European flavour from our Ali Baba emporium of old brass band treasures to win.

Questions:

Name the bands that won the European Brass Band Championships in each of the following years when these European Football Championship Finals memorable moments also took place...

1. Name the winning band when Paul Gascoigne slayed the Scots at Wembley and the Three Lions on the shirt song wasn't quite sung in triumph?

2. Name the winning band in the year when the football was Greek to most people as the rank outsiders claimed the title?

3. Name the winning band when Europe went Orange and a chap called Marco Van Basten hit a screamer into the top corner of the Russian net in the final?

4. Name the winning band when Michel Platini was King Cockerel of the host nation in leading his team to victory?

5. Name the winning band when Wales became a footballing nation again and a chap called Hal Robson-Kanu turned the Belgians inside out?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Sunday 6th June

Name the bands that won the European Brass Band Championships in each of the following years when these European Football Championship Finals memorable moments also took place4BR

History winner:

Our May Bank Holiday quiz winners was Felicity Currie — who knew that it was dragons.

They linked Oliver Postgate's children's programmes 'The Clangers' (Soup Dragon) and 'Ivor the Engine' (Idris — who liked to warm himself in the engine), the Patron Saint of England (killed one), a 1963 pop hit for Peter, Paul & Mary (Puff the Magic Dragon), the literary debut of serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Red Dragon) and a famous test piece written by Philip Sparke to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Cory Band (Year of the Dragon).

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fodens

Foden's delighted by Whit Friday success and support

June 4 • The Foden's online Whit Friday Championships certainly proved popular across the globe with competitors and viewers alike.

Europeans

4BR Weekend Quiz

June 4 • Its a mix of Europe's beautiful game and brilliant brass bands to win our weekend quiz...

World Rejoicing

Get your rejoicing in early...

June 4 • Why not get an early taster of the British Open test-piece by buying your own study score of Edward Gregson's magnificent composition before the big day...

Besson friday

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 22

June 4 • Join Phil, Steve and Roger at 6.00pm tonight to find out more about all things Besson...

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

June 3 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Welwyn Garden City Band

June 3 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Uppermill Band

June 2 • . UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top