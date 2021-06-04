4BR Weekend Quiz

Its a mix of Europe's beautiful game and brilliant brass bands to win our weekend quiz...

With football coming home (or near a home close to you somewhere in Europe) over the next couple of weeks, our weekend quiz is all about the European Championships...

And come up with the right answers from the clues and there is a selection box of 10 great CDs with a European flavour from our Ali Baba emporium of old brass band treasures to win.

Questions:

Name the bands that won the European Brass Band Championships in each of the following years when these European Football Championship Finals memorable moments also took place...

1. Name the winning band when Paul Gascoigne slayed the Scots at Wembley and the Three Lions on the shirt song wasn't quite sung in triumph?

2. Name the winning band in the year when the football was Greek to most people as the rank outsiders claimed the title?

3. Name the winning band when Europe went Orange and a chap called Marco Van Basten hit a screamer into the top corner of the Russian net in the final?

4. Name the winning band when Michel Platini was King Cockerel of the host nation in leading his team to victory?

5. Name the winning band when Wales became a footballing nation again and a chap called Hal Robson-Kanu turned the Belgians inside out?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Sunday 6th June

History winner:

Our May Bank Holiday quiz winners was Felicity Currie — who knew that it was dragons.

They linked Oliver Postgate's children's programmes 'The Clangers' (Soup Dragon) and 'Ivor the Engine' (Idris — who liked to warm himself in the engine), the Patron Saint of England (killed one), a 1963 pop hit for Peter, Paul & Mary (Puff the Magic Dragon), the literary debut of serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Red Dragon) and a famous test piece written by Philip Sparke to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Cory Band (Year of the Dragon).