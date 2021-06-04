                 

*
Foden's delighted by Whit Friday success and support

The Foden's online Whit Friday Championships certainly proved popular across the globe with competitors and viewers alike.

Fodens
  The trophies are on their way to the bands

Friday, 04 June 2021

        

Following the completion of its popular Online Whit Friday Championships Foden's Band has taken the opportunity to thank the organisations, bands and individuals who made the event possible.

Simply fantastic

Speaking about the 2021 contest which attracted 119 bands from 13 countries, Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "'We're extremely grateful to everyone who supported our event.

The standard of playing was simply fantastic, and it was obvious the bands had also given a lot of thought about the presentation as well as the performances of their marches.

The decision to hold the contest over two days proved both popular and successful, with the streams receiving 27,800 views from 19 different countries who certainly enjoyed the efforts of around 3000 performers performing 57 different marches!"

Fund raising

Mark added: "We also wanted to raise funds for the Tameside and Saddleworth organising committees to facilitate their events in 2022.

It was a superb response and we are delighted to say that we have raised £3962 so far with more hopefully to come. All donated monies will be split equally between the two committees."

It was a superb response and we are delighted to say that we have raised £3962 so far with more hopefully to comeFoden's Band

Team help

Although very much a team effort, Mark was keen to pinpoint the efforts of a number of individuals — from the social media team of Ian Raisbeck, Jonny Bates, Richard Poole and Iain McKnight to Darren Lea who put the stream together and was on hand to help bands with any technical requirements.

Michael Fowles and Mark Bousie had the difficult task of adjudicating the contest, whilst the event also benefited from the support of a number of sponsors and associates to purchase trophies which are in the process of being sent to the winning bands.

Donations

Donations can be made until the 10th June via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/whitfriday and the link to enjoy the contest can be viewed via www.youtube.com/fodensband1900

        

TAGS: Foden's

