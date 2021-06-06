Daws featured in latest Studio Recital Series

Isobel Daws is the featured soloist in the latest Wobply.com Studio Recital Series

The fourth episode in the acclaimed Wobplay.com Studio Recital Series features one of the rising stars of the brass world — trombonist, Isobel Daws.

It is the latest in a series that has featured Tom Hutchinson, Steven Mead and Dudley Bright.

Repertoire

The third year Royal Academy of Music student is joined by accompanist Elliot Launn for an eclectic 30 minutes of music and chat, with repertoire that includes Sulek's 'Sonata' (Vox Gabrieli); 'Vier ernste GesÃ¤nge' by Brahms; 'Doolallynastics' from the pen of Brian Lynn and Arthur Pryor's much loved 'Fantastic Polka'.

Isobel and Elliot also talk to producer Adam Goldsmith about the music performed and how they are both looking forward to getting back to live performance opportunities.

To enjoy

To enjoy go to: www.wobplay.com

For a taster go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIdSKS-SLHw