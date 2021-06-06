                 

New Heaton work published

A new Wilfred Heaton work arranged by Paul Hindmarsh has just been published.

Hindmarsh publishing
  The work is part of the acclaimed Heaton Edition series

Sunday, 06 June 2021

        

PHM Publishing has announced the publication of a new work form its acclaimed Wilfred Heaton Edition series.

Pilgrim Variations

'Pilgrim Variations' arranged by Paul Hindmarsh comes from incidental music to Heaton's 'Pilgrim's Song' which itself was discovered in 2012 among the effects of the composer's sister.

This was composed in the 1950s for a dramatisation of Bunyan's allegory to mark the commissioning of Salvation Army ministers in Johannesburg.

The seven most substantial items for piano, brass ensemble or chorus have been assembled and scored for brass band or ensemble. Each item is based on the tune Monksgate — 'He who would valiant be'.

Full band and ensemble

At the heart of Pilgrim Variations is one of the most beautiful and poignant melodies Heaton composed — and the chief reason why this 'new' work has been prepared.

It is available in fully cued versions for brass band, brass octet and 10-piece brass ensemble.

Further information and purchase

For further information and to purchase go to: https://paulhindmarsh.com/

        

