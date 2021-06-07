                 

*
banner

News

Ready or not...

Besson horn star teams up with fellow musicians for a concert to inspire the return of live playing in Belgium and beyond...

Maeseneer
  Tim joined up with a quartet of fellow musicians for the project

Monday, 07 June 2021

        

Belgian tenor horn star Tim De Maeseneer has linked up with the Flemish Government to produce a Covid-19 safe concert performance to help inspire fellow musicians to start making music together.

Ready or Not

The musical inspiration was summed up in the phrase "Ready or Not — Here We Come"- a reference to get people to prepare for their own eagerly awaited return to live music making.

The Besson artist invited four fellow musicians to join him for the project; Lode Violet (cornet), Geert Callaert (piano) and the percussionists Jens De Pauw and Pieter Vincken known as The Bird Collective.

The production recital concert was undertaken in accordance with Flemish Government Covid-19 guidelines, enabling the performers to produce a thrilling hour and half concert of eclectic music.

Significant

"What began as a simple plan of, "let's make some music-plan", became a significant music production,"Tim told 4BR. "Thanks to the support of the Flemish government we were able to walk on stage in an empty chapel knowing the music will find its way into people's homes.

It felt as a blessing rehearsing and performing music in a safe manner with friends and we hope it inspires others to undertake things in a Covid-19 safe way when the opportunity arises."

Tim also took the opportunity to thank everyone involved in the professionally produced production.

It felt as a blessing rehearsing and performing music in a safe manner with friends and we hope it inspires others to undertake things in a Covid-19 safe way when the opportunity arisesTim De Maeseneer

To enjoy

To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwqmsYIEdts

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke

Black Dyke bowled over by concert return...

June 7 • Black Dyke enjoyed a long awaited return to the concert crease with a fantastic event held on the pitch of a Yorkshire Cricket Club.

Morgan Griffiths

Griffiths launches new website

June 7 • Morgan Griffiths launches a new website to bring a focus to his expanding portfolio of activity.

Maeseneer

Ready or not...

June 7 • Besson horn star teams up with fellow musicians for a concert to inspire the return of live playing in Belgium and beyond...

Hindmarsh publishing

New Heaton work published

June 6 • A new Wilfred Heaton work arranged by Paul Hindmarsh has just been published.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 6 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a soprano cornet to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 6 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for cornet players (position negiotable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 6 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a trombone player (position negiotable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top