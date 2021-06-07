Besson horn star teams up with fellow musicians for a concert to inspire the return of live playing in Belgium and beyond...

Belgian tenor horn star Tim De Maeseneer has linked up with the Flemish Government to produce a Covid-19 safe concert performance to help inspire fellow musicians to start making music together.

Ready or Not

The musical inspiration was summed up in the phrase "Ready or Not — Here We Come"- a reference to get people to prepare for their own eagerly awaited return to live music making.

The Besson artist invited four fellow musicians to join him for the project; Lode Violet (cornet), Geert Callaert (piano) and the percussionists Jens De Pauw and Pieter Vincken known as The Bird Collective.

The production recital concert was undertaken in accordance with Flemish Government Covid-19 guidelines, enabling the performers to produce a thrilling hour and half concert of eclectic music.

Significant

"What began as a simple plan of, "let's make some music-plan", became a significant music production,"Tim told 4BR. "Thanks to the support of the Flemish government we were able to walk on stage in an empty chapel knowing the music will find its way into people's homes.

It felt as a blessing rehearsing and performing music in a safe manner with friends and we hope it inspires others to undertake things in a Covid-19 safe way when the opportunity arises."

Tim also took the opportunity to thank everyone involved in the professionally produced production.

It felt as a blessing rehearsing and performing music in a safe manner with friends and we hope it inspires others to undertake things in a Covid-19 safe way when the opportunity arises Tim De Maeseneer

Advertisement

To enjoy

To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwqmsYIEdts