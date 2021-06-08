Mode for...Brass! launched

The flagship publication has been updated and launched by Mode for...

Mode forâ€¦ has launched its new-look flagship brass teaching method, 'Mode forâ€¦Brass!' -what they believe is the first comprehensive beginner method for brass and wellbeing education.

Priced at £14.99 it includes 48 lessons with backing tracks, including eight wellbeing lessons.

Talking about the latest initiative, Director, Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "It's really an exciting, yet bittersweet, relaunching. The originally book was written by my husband Simon Kerwin and it has been our flagship publication since 2008.

We always vowed we would update the publication to move with the needs of brass student to see it become the first comprehensive method book for beginner brass players which puts a focus on wellbeing."

Wellbeing lessons

Tabby added: "The addition of eight wellbeing lessons equips students with skills to develop a toolkit that can act as a protective measure for mental health and help the management of nerves, stress and anxiety.

The exercises will help this, and I'm also delighted with the addition of new backing tracks in varying styles so students can choose what kind of music they play including Funk, Jazz, March, Pop, Reggae & Rock."

In addition, the book has extra features such as quizzes, aural exercises, gratitude journals, practice journals, charts and even conducting beat patterns, whilst for teachers working with multiple students a complete piece is included for 4-part flexi-part ensemble.

It is available as a PDF book with integrated links for backing tracks so people can work off a phone or tablet, ensuring the music is always on hand.





We always vowed we would update the publication to move with the needs of brass student to see it become the first comprehensive method book for beginner brass players which puts a focus on wellbeing Tabby Kerwin

Advertisement

Commitment

Tabby further added: "We are committed to supporting the banding movement so any teachers, bands or organisations who want to encourage their students to buy Mode forâ€¦Brass! can get a 15% commission for yourself, or nominated band/organisation on every purchase of the teaching method and any item of music in the Mode forâ€¦catalogue.

I'm truly grateful to all my team who had an input into the re-imagining of Mode forâ€¦Brass! and I think we've developed something we are passionate about, that gives great support to schools, students, teachers and bands and that offers something new, whilst maintaining the integrity of Simon's musical work and legacy."

Further information:

For further information, please enquire at: modeforenquiry@gmail.com

www.modefor.co.uk