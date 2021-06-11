Fountain of inspiration takes final bow

Cathy Fountain has stepped down from her role as Resident Musical Director of Youth Brass 2000.

It has been announced that after eight years as Resident Musical Director of Youth Brass 2000, Cathy Fountain has decided to take a step back from the role.

Cathy was an integral part of the multi award-winning ensemble alongside MD Chris Jeans and was instrumental in helping deliver the most successful period in the band's history.

Multiple award-winning

Her role in ensuring the band was totally prepared for competitive action ensured that Chris would lead on stage a band capable of winning the major domestic and international competitions it entered — from the Butlins Mineworkers contest to the British Open, National and European Championships.

Cathy was also an inspirational presence at the band's many concerts and on tour — a wonderful focal point of enthusiasm and expertise in whatever role she undertook. Her final time leading the band was a successful one, scooping the 2020 Butlin's Youth title.

Inspired

Speaking about her, Chris Jeans told 4BR: "It's always hard to say goodbye to those who are so close to us all at Youth Brass 2000. Cathy has inspired and encouraged so many young musicians.

She will be truly missed by everyone, and we wish her the very best on the next chapter in her life."