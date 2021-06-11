                 

*
banner

News

Conducting quartet to be revealed for final rostrum

The identity of the four conductors who will battle for the Brass Band Conductors' Association Competition prize will be revealed this weekend.

Conductors
  The announcement will be made this weekend.

Friday, 11 June 2021

        

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) will announce the names of the four finalists of their Conductor's Competition this weekend.

33 video performances were received from across the world with the entrants conducting a wide range of musical ensembles and a varied choice of musical genre.

First prize

A team of experienced BBCA Executive members was tasked with picking just four finalists — with the high level of competency leading them to select a quartet rather than trio of conductors who will battle for the £500 first prize.

The final will be judged by Paul Holland, MD of the Flowers Band, Brendan Breslin, former winner of the competition and current BBCA Irish Representative and special guest adjudicator Bjarte Engeset, the critically acclaimed Music Director of the Royal Norwegian Navy Orchestra who has worked with both Bjørsvik Brass and Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag.

Announcement

The announcement of the four finalists will take place on Sunday 13th June at 4pm on the BBCA Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/BrassBandCA

The final of the competition will be broadcast on 27th June on Facebook at 2pm.

For more information visit the Brass Band Conductors' Association webpage: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/brass-band-conductors-association

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Conductors

Conducting quartet to be revealed for final rostrum

June 11 • The identity of the four conductors who will battle for the Brass Band Conductors' Association Competition prize will be revealed this weekend.

sAGE

Brass in Concert announces line-ups

June 11 • The compact one day event will see strong line-ups of bands compete for the Youth and Championship titles at Sage Gateshead in November.

Cathy Fountain

Fountain of inspiration takes final bow

June 11 • Cathy Fountain has stepped down from her role as Resident Musical Director of Youth Brass 2000.

Griffiths

4BR Thursday Interview with Gareth Griffiths

June 10 • 4BR catches up with the principal trumpet of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra — a proud Welshman with a brass band background who has been enjoying life and music making on the island for the past 20 years and more.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Deepcar Brass Band

June 10 • Enquiries are invited for the following player vacancies; flugelhorn , 1st Horn, 2nd Euphonium, BBb bass and percussion. Our band room is equal distance between Sheffield, Barnsley & Huddersfield, 5 mins from M1 J35A/36. Rehearsals Monday &Friday nights

Uppermill Band

June 10 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Uppermill Band

June 10 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top