Conducting quartet to be revealed for final rostrum

The identity of the four conductors who will battle for the Brass Band Conductors' Association Competition prize will be revealed this weekend.

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) will announce the names of the four finalists of their Conductor's Competition this weekend.

33 video performances were received from across the world with the entrants conducting a wide range of musical ensembles and a varied choice of musical genre.

First prize

A team of experienced BBCA Executive members was tasked with picking just four finalists — with the high level of competency leading them to select a quartet rather than trio of conductors who will battle for the £500 first prize.

The final will be judged by Paul Holland, MD of the Flowers Band, Brendan Breslin, former winner of the competition and current BBCA Irish Representative and special guest adjudicator Bjarte Engeset, the critically acclaimed Music Director of the Royal Norwegian Navy Orchestra who has worked with both Bjørsvik Brass and Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag.

Announcement

The announcement of the four finalists will take place on Sunday 13th June at 4pm on the BBCA Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/BrassBandCA

The final of the competition will be broadcast on 27th June on Facebook at 2pm.

For more information visit the Brass Band Conductors' Association webpage: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/brass-band-conductors-association