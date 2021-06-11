                 

4BR Friday Interview with Roger Webster

We talk history with Roger Webster after he recorded a performance of 'Ave Maria' on Alex Owen's 1875 cornet — presented to the legendary conductor by Queen Victoria.

Webster
  Roger Webster was given the cornet by the great Derek Garside

Friday, 11 June 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We talk to Roger Webster about his playing connection with the legendary Alex Owen's 1875 cornet.

It was presented to Owen by Queen Victoria at a time when he, like Roger, was regarded as the leading cornet player of his generation — and someone who went onto be principal cornet of Black Dyke around a century before Roger took up the role.

Roger has just recorded a wonderful performance of 'Ave Maria' on the cornet accompanied by his daughter in law Becca on an 1895 Bechstein grand piano — so what better way to find out more about its history and just what its like to play on...

To enjoy the performance go to: https://www.facebook.com/RogerWebsterCornet/videos/1961984213940302

        

