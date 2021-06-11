4BR Friday Interview with Roger Webster

We talk history with Roger Webster after he recorded a performance of 'Ave Maria' on Alex Owen's 1875 cornet — presented to the legendary conductor by Queen Victoria.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We talk to Roger Webster about his playing connection with the legendary Alex Owen's 1875 cornet.

It was presented to Owen by Queen Victoria at a time when he, like Roger, was regarded as the leading cornet player of his generation — and someone who went onto be principal cornet of Black Dyke around a century before Roger took up the role.

Roger has just recorded a wonderful performance of 'Ave Maria' on the cornet accompanied by his daughter in law Becca on an 1895 Bechstein grand piano — so what better way to find out more about its history and just what its like to play on...

To enjoy the performance go to: https://www.facebook.com/RogerWebsterCornet/videos/1961984213940302