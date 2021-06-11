                 

4BR Weekend Quiz: Alliance trio for your band if you can find the names

You have to find the eight players from the musical clues — and one is starting in the first game, to win a trio of Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces.

iTALY
  Find the name of seven players and the trio of Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces could be yours...

Friday, 11 June 2021

        

We know it's going to be wall to wall football over the next few weeks — so why not sit back and enjoy the over hyped excitement of it all nonetheless.

It also gives us a chance to come up a few more questions to win our weekend quiz too.

Player names

This time it's about the players — and the link — somewhat tenuous at times, to the brass band and wider musical worlds.

Get them right though and your band could be getting a trio of Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces — every bit as brilliant as having a front three of Bale, Kane and Mbappe in your dream team.

Thanks to our friends at Alliance mouthpieces, the Alliance TH2A (silver plate), the Alliance TH4A (silver plate) and Prestige TH2 (silver plate) make up the ideal mouthpieces to suit a horn section — and come in presentation boxes with carrying pouches.

Questions:

1. Name the three English team players who share their surnames with bands that have won the Championship Section Champion Band of Great Britain title in its early years?

2. Name the Belgian team player who shares his surname with a renowned brass band instrument maker?

3. Jonny and Neco are the Welsh team players who share their surname with which former European Brass Band Championship winners?

4. Name the German player who shares a surname with the family taught to sing in an Oscar winning film starring Julie Andrews?

5. Name the Italian striker (above) whose surname could be sung as part of a famous aria from Act 3 of Verdi's Rigoletto?

Get the eight names of the players and the fantastic prize could be yours.

To help you find the answers go to: https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Sunday 13th June

Get the eight names of the players and the fantastic prize could be yours

History winner:

Last weekend's quiz winner was Ian Perks — a chap who knows his football and banding!

He knew that it was Yorkshire Building Society that won the European title in 1996 — the same year when Paul Gascoigne slayed the Scots at Wembley and the Three Lions on the shirt song wasn't quite sung in triumph.

2004 — and YBS again in the year when the football was Greek to most people as the rank outsiders claimed the title.

1988 and Eikanger Bjorsvik was when Europe went Orange and a chap called Marco Van Basten hit a screamer into the top corner of the Russian net in the final.

1984 and Black Dyke Mills was when Michel Platini was King Cockerel of the host nation in leading his team to victory — and Cory was in 2016 when Wales also became a footballing nation again and a chap called Hal Robson-Kanu turned the Belgians inside out.

        

