Green light for National Youth Band of Scotland course

The all important health and safety requirements have been met for the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) course in August.

NYBBS
  The course will be held at Strathallen School in Perthshire

Saturday, 12 June 2021

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has confirmed that a full Covid-19 risk assessment has been undertaken to ensure the health and safety requirements are met for young musicians attending this year's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) course.

The six-day course will take place at Strathallan School in Perthshire commencing on Sunday 1st August.

Places available

While the numbers of young people registering for this summer's course have been steadily increasing over the past couple of months, there are still places available to those players who have possibly been deterred from putting their names forward through uncertainty surrounding Coronavirus.

Strathallan School has been operating as a fully-functional educational establishment since students were allowed to return to classroom learning, and has comprehensive understanding and implementation procedures to ensure the health and safety of everyone under its care.

Exclusive use

SBBA Education Officer John Boax told 4BR: "Strathallan has a stringent set of mitigation measures in place for the protection of its staff and pupils and these will be followed by NYBBS house staff for the duration of the NYBBS course.

Furthermore, SBBA has exclusive use of the school this year so keeping our young musicians safe and secure will be that much easier."

John informed 4BR that there are two registration forms for the course — one for the Senior and Reserve bands and one for the Children's band which will require the signature of a parent or guardian.

Strathallan has a stringent set of mitigation measures in place for the protection of its staff and pupils and these will be followed by NYBBS house staff for the duration of the NYBBS course

Further information and applications

SBBA will receive application forms until the middle of July.

An extended payment scheme until October has been introduced to ease any financial pressures.

For further information and to download the forms, please visit the SBBA website at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/nybbs

        

