Black Dyke and NASUWT Riverside to feature at Durham Brass 2021

The acclaimed Durham Brass Festival will see headline performances featuring Black Dyke and NASUWT Riverside Brass.

Durham
  The festival has gained widespread acclaim for its innovative approach

Saturday, 12 June 2021

        

Details have been released of the live and online attractions that will form part of the 2021 Durham Brass Festival — including performances from Black Dyke and NASUWT Riverside Brass

The event from the 14th to 18th July offers an eclectic choice of Covid safe performances across both indoor and outdoor venues throughout Durham as well as a number of performances from artists across the globe.

Vibrant

The festival, which has benefited from £724,000 of financial help from a Culture Recovery Fund grant from Arts Council England, has gained critical acclaim for its ability to weave together different genres into a vibrant and entertaining festival of brass.

In a report in the regional Northern Echo newspaper, Cllr Elizabeth Scott, the council's cabinet member for economy and partnerships, stated: "We are absolutely delighted Brass is taking place again this summer.

As we emerge from one of the most difficult periods in our history, this feel-good festival is just what is needed to lift spirits and bring our communities together safely."

Highlights

One of the main highlights this year is a headline performance by Richard Hawley, the acclaimed songwriter and performer who has worked with the likes of Pulp, the Arctic Monkeys, Elbow and Paul Weller.

He will perform alongside the 2019 Grand Shield winner and 2020 North of England Area champion, NASUWT Riverside Band at Durham Cathedral on Saturday 17th (7.30pm) introduced by Poet Laureate.

On Sunday 18th July, Black Dyke under Prof Nicholas Childs will perform on the special outdoor stage erected at Durham Racecourse (1.00pm).

As we emerge from one of the most difficult periods in our history, this feel-good festival is just what is needed to lift spirits and bring our communities together safelyCllr Elizabeth Scott

Further details:

For further details of all performances at this years Durham Brass can be found at: https://brassfestival.co.uk/

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Durham

