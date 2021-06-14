Bandstand return for Black Dyke

Queensbury band to undertake 'Bandstand Tour' as part of their Culture Recovery Fund return

Black Dyke has announced that it is to undertake a 'Bandstand Tour' as part of their Culture Recovery Fund return to performance.

Although current Covid-19 regulations and guidelines will mean that they will provide ensemble performances featuring special arrangements of existing and new repertoire, they will be able to link with community bands for the events.

Speaking about the initiative, Black Dyke Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "This is an exciting new venture for the band and one that makes a link not just with the wider musical community, but also to our past, when bandstand concerts and tours were a staple of Black Dyke's summer events.

I'm delighted that we will be able to showcase some great music with the new arrangements being made specially for the series and with other works making a long overdue airing."



He added: "What makes it special though is that we are able to connect with the community bands that form the backbone of our movement, so I hope we get great weather so that people can take the opportunity to once again enjoy live brass band music in wonderful venues."

Victorian desire

The public bandstand (as at Tredegar in south Wales) remains an evocative example of the practical ideals of Victorian social planning, and according to the historian Paul Rabbitts they were the by-product of far-reaching legislation.

From 1833 onwards it led to the creation of public parks and recreation grounds, promenades and pleasure gardens as a means of benefitting the health and well-being of a population increasingly hemmed in by the blight of highly industrialised urban landscapes.

Hundreds were erected with many now regarded as mini-masterpieces protected by heritage legislation all over the country.

Tour

The tour kicks off in the band's iconic home of Queensbury on Sunday 20th June and culminates in Bournemouth on Saturday 17th July.

The new repertoire arrangements have also been made possible through funding from the Arts Council as part of the Culture Recovery Fund and are available to purchase through the band's website. www.blackdykeband.co.uk

Dates

Sunday 20th June:



Queensbury 12.00pm

With Clifton & Lightcliffe Band

The Piece Hall, Halifax (from 3.00pm)

Saturday 26th June



Lincoln Arboretum (4.00pm)

Sunday 4th July



Ripon Cathedral (from 11.35am)

With Ripon City Brass Band

Harrogate

Valley Gardens Bandstand (from 3.00pm)

With Tewit Youth Band

Saturday 10th July



Oldham Town Centre (from 12.00 noon)

With Delph Band

Barnsley Mandela Gardens (from 2.00pm)

With Barnsley Music Service

Saturday 17th July



Bournemouth

With Boscombe SA Band

11.00am at Fisherman's Walk Bandstand

2.00pm at Pinewalk Bandstand