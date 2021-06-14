New trainees wanted for the judge's bench

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators has more trainee spots available for those wanting to become judges.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) is to increase places on its successful Adjudicator Training Scheme from September 2021.

10 places

10 places will now be available to people wishing to take the first steps on the adjudication process.

Speaking to 4BR, Martin Heartfield who heads the initiative for the organisation said: "The scheme has been effectively embedded into our core activities and we feel it is the time is right to extend further our offer of training to prospective candidates.

We have been delighted with the support received from contest organisers and have therefore been able to increase the number of high-quality assignments for our trainees."

Inclusivity

The AoBBA is encouraging all members of the brass band community to apply to both for the training scheme and full membership, with the organisation playing an active role in promoting inclusivity and diversity.

Secretary Nicholas Garman added: "Anyone interested in applying for the trainee adjudicator scheme are welcome to contact us and we would be only too glad to discuss the aspects of the adjudication process and assist candidates with an application."

Anyone interested in applying for the trainee adjudicator scheme are welcome to contact us AoBBA

Advertisement

Application forms

Application forms are available via the AoBBA website at: www.aobba.com

Queries should be addressed to Head of Adjudicator Programme, Martin Heartfield via email: musicbloke@aol.com