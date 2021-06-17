New recording to celebrate JSVB legacy

The first of a series of download albums aims to pay musical tribute the musical talents of the unique James Shepherd Versatile Brass ensemble.

A new download album featuring the talents of the JSVB Legacy Band has been launched by publishers IBB Media Ltd.

The ensemble made up of many leading brass band performers under the baton of David Thornton has recorded over 70 tracks made up of previously unpublished JSVB original arrangements and new works arranged by the likes of Kevin Holdgate, Reid Gilje, Steve Bulla and Alan Catherall.

Kings of Swing

In total, over 100 tracks have been made to be featured on seven distinctive genre download albums — the first of which, 'Saluting the Kings of Swing"will be available for download on Friday 23rd June from a new audio download site produced by Brasspass.tv

Speaking about the project, producer and publisher, Martin Gernon told 4BR: "In a mammoth recording project spanning four full weekends with professionally contracted players and conductor, and executed in a fully secure Covid safe environment, the results are just astounding.

The group found their own balance and team spirit very quickly and the players were just incredible.

Fitting tribute

He added: "After a long lay off period, to put such an array of talent in one room and see them develop into a harmonious ensemble within minutes was amazing.

It's a project everyone involved with can be justifiably proud of, and I hope a very fitting tribute to the original JSVB line up."

Sheet music

All the arrangements are also being published as sheet music for both brass and wind ensemble and will be distributed worldwide through Hal Leonard Europe.

The track list for the first album includes arrangements of works by Duke Ellington, Gordon Goodwin, Sammy Nestico, Tommy Dorsey and George Gershwin.