Jersey enjoys brass banding return

Jersey Premier Brass recently made a wonderful return to live performance on their home island.

Despite ongoing Covid-19 restrictions curtailing a great deal of live concert performances in the UK at present, brass band fans on the Channel Island of Jersey recently enjoyed the opportunity to hear their leading band perform live.

First concert

Jersey Premier Brass recently performed its first concert to a full socially distanced and covid protected audience since November 2019 following the relaxing of some the Island's regulations.

Under the baton of new MD, Jason Mildren, the band performed at the newly built Les Quennevais School in St. Brelade. They were also joined by the Jersey Chamber Orchestra who gave a separate performance on the same stage.

Appreciative

Chairman, Keith Sunter told 4BR: "Everyone was a little bit nervous but rehearsals and Covid preparations were all in place to enable us to blast out John Williams 'Liberty Fanfare' to open our show.

The Orchestra played Handel's 'Fireworks' so there was something for everyone's tastes."

They added: "The audience were very appreciative of the opportunity to hear live music again and so many came to us afterwards to congratulate the band on the wonderful music we performed.

Everyone was delighted with the concert and when we got back to the changing rooms the relief and chatter was loud and happy."

Further events

The band is now looking forward to performing concerts at Howard Davis Park in July, August and September with further concerts starting to be arranged.