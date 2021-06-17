Gresswell returns to Hammonds

One of the banding movement's most experienced players returns to the sauce of his success...

The Hammonds Band has announced the return of Simon Gresswell to the band on Bb tuba.

The vastly experienced performer is one of the most successful brass players of the modern era with a career that has seen him perform with the likes of Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Grimethorpe, Desford, and Fairey Bands.

Different guises

He now adds the distinction of playing with Hammonds under three different guises — Hammonds Sauceworks, Yorkshire Building Band and now Hammonds — the first as a 16 year old under Geoffrey Whitham.

He also renews his playing partnership with colleague Darran West. The duo won numerous major honours together in the Yorkshire Building Society Band days including British Open, European and All England Masters victories.

Outstanding player

Speaking about the appointment, Musical Director, Morgan Griffiths said: "Simon is an outstanding player and brings with him a wealth of experience and winning mentality.

His arrival has already had a big impact as the band returns from our enforced layoff due to the Covid crisis."

Simon's arrival sees Dave Long moving from Bb bass to Principal Eb bass following the news that David Smith has had to step down.

Thanks

A band spokesperson added: "Hammonds would like to thank David, who has been a fantastic principal player for us. David is taking time off to look after his beautiful new son Ewan and to concentrate on completing his Masters degree.

We thank him for his commitment and wish him well and forward to him being able to return to playing in the future."