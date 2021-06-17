Plastic fantastic for BBE youth boost

Warwick Music Group and Denis Wick Products have donated £5,000 worth of free plastic mouthpieces to help Brass Bands England inspire the next generation of young players.

Two Queens Award Winning music companies, Warwick Music Group and Denis Wick Products, have linked together with Brass Bands England (BBE) to give youth banding a major boost.

Working with BBE's Brass Foundations team, the leading companies have donated over £5,000 worth of free plastic mouthpieces for use with schools and youth bands with the aim of helping kick-start banding after the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pBone plastic 6.5 trombone mouthpiece and plastic 2B and 4B Denis Wick cornet mouthpieces are the ideal size for beginners and are made in the United Kingdom from recyclable ABS plastic.

Speaking about their role in the initiative, Steven Greenall, CEO of Warwick Music Group told 4BR: "As brass players ourselves, we know that making a buzz is the fundamental step in learning brass instruments.

We're very impressed with the work of the BBE Brass Foundations team who are hugely talented musicians and educators in their own right.

What matters most to us is working with partners who share our mission to keep music-making accessible, sustainable and fun!"

Also impressed has been Stephen Wick, Managing Director of Denis Wick Products Limited.

"When Steven first approached us about using plastic versions of our iconic 2B and 4B cornet mouthpieces for use in their pCornets, we were delighted,"he said.

"Throughout our rich heritage, Denis Wick Products have enabled hundreds of thousands of beginners to make their first note.

This project with Brass Bands England is demonstrating how the music industry and the charitable sector can work together to benefit children across the country by getting them back into music-making."

In response, Sarah Baumann, Education & Development Manager for Brass Bands England said: "We are delighted that two world renowned companies are supporting our schools workshops by donating these 500 mouthpieces.

Now that we have returned from the half-term break, the team have a number of new projects underway which will give many children the opportunity to start playing an instrument for the very first time.

This support will go a long way in enabling us to deliver sessions that inspire and engage the next generation of brass players."

To find out how your school or youth band can benefit from this generous donation please contact your local Brass Foundations youth specialist or email sarah@bbe.org.uk