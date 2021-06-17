                 

News

4BR Thursday Interview with Oliver Waespi

4BR talks to the Swiss composer about his latest work 'Volatile Gravity' for drum set and orchestra which is to be premiered this weekend in Basle.

Waespi
  the composer has written some of the most popular and demanding works for the brass band medium.

Thursday, 17 June 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox is joined by Oliver Waespi, the Swiss composer who over the years has written some of the most popular as well as demanding works for the brass band medium.

These include his urban compositions such as 'Hypercube' and the Renaissance dances of 'Graces of Love', to the Shakespearian inspired 'Tracing Time' and the celebrations of the majesty of nature such as 'As if voice were in them...' and 'Audivi Media Nocte'.

Volatile Gravity

He is now awaiting the premiere of his latest work, entitled 'Volatile Gravity', a concerto for Drumset and Orchestra, featuring the talents of Jojo Mayer and the Basel Sinfonietta conducted by Baldur Brönnimann, which will be performed on 27th June at 7 pm at Stadtcasino in Basel, alongside works by Frank Zappa.

Audivi Media Nocte

Oliver talks about the work and its inspiration as well as looking back 10 years to the premiere of 'Audivi Media Nocte' — and how the two pieces share his obsession with pulsations and rhythms.

All this and we even find out about his thoughts on the chances of Switzerland making the knock-out stages of Euro 2020.

Concert

The concert will also be live-streamed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWw6C2LTNGg

For more information check out http://baselsinfonietta.ch/konzerte/jojo-zappa-rocknroll and https://de-de.facebook.com/baselsinfonietta

        

