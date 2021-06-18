                 

A new photographic exhibition is set to open in Leicester challenging our perceptions of inclusivity and diversity in music making.

No Bars Music
  The exhibition is opening in Leicester on Monday 21st June

Friday, 18 June 2021

        

A thought provoking photographic exhibition in Leicester entitled 'No Bars Music' is set to open on Monday 21st June highlighting the city's musical heroes who have pursued their love of music making in all sorts of ways.

Being held at Bishop Street Methodist Church art gallery from Monday June 21st — Sunday July 4th it aims to explore issues surrounding diversity and inclusion by looking at the success of artists who have become positive role models for individuals as well as the city as a whole.

Diversity crisis

As the acclaimed British double bass performer and founder of the Chineke! Orchestra, Chi-chi Nwanoku, who has Nigerian and Irish descent said: "As it currently exists, the classical music world is â€¦ suffering from a perennial and pervasive diversity crisis."

It is from this starting point that Julie Hoggarth, director of Drum and Brass CIC came up with the idea for the project, which has been funded through Arts Council England.

Leicester is one of the UKs most diverse cities with its vibrant 350,000 population speaking over 70 languages and being home to historic communities embracing all aspects of ethnicity and culture.

Asks questions

Julie told 4BR: "Even in Leicester, our diverse musical talent is not reflected in our orchestras, bands and ensembles, so what message does this send to youngster who wish to explore and enjoy music making.

We hope this exhibition asks those questions but also shows just what a success promoting music making without boundaries and bars on inclusion can be. It shows that it is time to reclaim music for everyone."

As it currently exists, the classical music world is ... suffering from a perennial and pervasive diversity crisisChi-chi Nwanoku

Website and exhibition

The www.nobarsmusic.com website created by Leonie Dubarry Gurr also goes live on Monday 21st June.

The exhibition (Covid-19 restrictions may apply) can be enjoyed at:

Chapel Arts at Bishop Street Methodist Church
Bishop Street
Leicester
LE1 6AF

Open:
Monday to Friday (10.00am — 4.00pm)
Saturday (10.00am — 3.00pm)

Cafe and seating inside
Disabled parking outside

For more information about the project visit: www.drumandbrass.co.uk

        

