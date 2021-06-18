IBBSS Course cancelled

The popular International Brass Band Summer School Curse in Swansea has been cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns.

4BR has been informed that due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, the popular International Brass Band Summer School led by Prof Nicholas Childs has been cancelled.

The course, which has attracted hundreds of delegates from across the globe to Swansea University in Wales was due to have taken place from 1st-7th August.

It has been working closely with the Welsh Government to ensure that the health and safety of delegates was foremost in their preparations, but the most recent information and guidance, especially with international logistics has meant that it would have been impossible to hold the event under current circumstances.

Disappointing

Course Director Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "This is immensely disappointing for everyone involved, especially for the delegates who enjoy such a wonderful time at the course each year.

However, with the Covid-19 safety of everyone paramount, we have listened and acted upon the latest guidance from the correct sources, and although disappointed to make the decision we know it is also the right one to take.

Return

He added: "We are determined however to ensure that we will return in 2022 bigger and better and able to offer the type of musical experience that has made the International Brass Band Summer School into the leading event of its kind in the banding world.

We also intend to hold a virtual course that will be free to the delegates who have already registered in 2021 to say thank you for their continued support."

We also intend to hold a virtual course that will be free to the delegates who have already registered in 2021 to say thank you for their continued support Prof Nicholas Childs

Advertisement

2022

The 2022 IBBSS course will be held from Sunday 31st July — 6th August.

For any details and enquiries about the cancellation for the 2021 course, the virtual course and the 2022 course, please contact Alison Childs at: alison4horn@btinternet.com