In this Friday's episode Phil Harper, Roger Webster and Steven Mead are joined by euphonium star David Childs and cornet virtuoso and conductor David Morton.
Although their musical lives have taken them to different parts of the banding globe Philip discovers that they were both born in mining communities and began playing in bands conducted by their father, both called Robert!
David and David
We hear about David Morton's rather reluctant start to his playing career, motivated only by the desire to play better than his sister until lessons with David King persuaded him to challenge himself to fulfil his talent.
And despite his passion for surfing that he picked up on an extended time in Australia, he has gone on to make his mark in the banding waters of Norway — first at Molde Brass, and then as principal cornet of Eikanger Bjorsvik. He's now enjoying a successful conducting career with three bands in Norway.
We also hear of the wonderful musical journey taken by David Childs — one that has seen him become a world class musician performing across the globe.
We also hear how he has been able to continue his teaching at the University of North Texas in the USA during the pandemic, and how he is subtly encouraging his own sons to enjoy playing their brass instruments.
All this and we sit back and enjoy plenty of great playing provided by both stars with David Childs performing with his father on a new work for euphonium and electronics by the American composer Kevin Day, and a virtuosic rendition of the finale of Endearing Young Charms.
We also hear From David Morton in action with excerpts from live test piece performances with Eikanger and a video of him conducting 'Hymn for Diana' with the Rong Brass Band.
All this and more at today's Besson Fridays at Home episode 23.
It's a fascinating story so make sure you join the lads at 6.00pm to enjoy it.
Enjoy:
Episode 23 of Besson Fridays at Home
