                 

*
banner

News

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 23

David Childs and David Morton talks about their musical lives with Philip, Roger and Steve tonight at 6.00pm.

Besson Friday
  David Childs and David Morton are the guests with Philip, Roger and Steve tonight

Friday, 18 June 2021

        

In this Friday's episode Phil Harper, Roger Webster and Steven Mead are joined by euphonium star David Childs and cornet virtuoso and conductor David Morton.

Although their musical lives have taken them to different parts of the banding globe Philip discovers that they were both born in mining communities and began playing in bands conducted by their father, both called Robert!

David and David

We hear about David Morton's rather reluctant start to his playing career, motivated only by the desire to play better than his sister until lessons with David King persuaded him to challenge himself to fulfil his talent.

And despite his passion for surfing that he picked up on an extended time in Australia, he has gone on to make his mark in the banding waters of Norway — first at Molde Brass, and then as principal cornet of Eikanger Bjorsvik. He's now enjoying a successful conducting career with three bands in Norway.

We also hear of the wonderful musical journey taken by David Childs — one that has seen him become a world class musician performing across the globe.

We also hear how he has been able to continue his teaching at the University of North Texas in the USA during the pandemic, and how he is subtly encouraging his own sons to enjoy playing their brass instruments.

All this and we sit back and enjoy plenty of great playing provided by both stars with David Childs performing with his father on a new work for euphonium and electronics by the American composer Kevin Day, and a virtuosic rendition of the finale of Endearing Young Charms.

We also hear From David Morton in action with excerpts from live test piece performances with Eikanger and a video of him conducting 'Hymn for Diana' with the Rong Brass Band.

All this and more at today's Besson Fridays at Home episode 23.

It's a fascinating story so make sure you join the lads at 6.00pm to enjoy it.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 23 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

Previous Episodes:

Episode 22:
Lyndon Chapman, Werner Duwe and Euan Meikle
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/624660795596918

Episode 21:
Adam Bokaris and Chris Robertson
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/867388400518770

Episode 20:
Tormod Flaten and Lode Violet
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/907530660038993

Episode 19:
Bastien Baumet and Roland Szentpali.
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/968369680634909

Episode 18:
Alan Thomas and Thomas Nielsen
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/239260564554398

Episode 17:
Amos Miller and Mark Templeton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/1173452629755844

Episode 16:
Cory Tuba Section
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/538321640819626

Episode 15:
Frank Renton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:
Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:
Maurice Murphy Tribute
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:
Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:
Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:
Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:
Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:
Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:
Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:
Derick Kane and Stephen Kane
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:
Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:
James Gourlay and Les Neish
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:
Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:
Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:
Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

ny

National Youth Band in Friday evening concert

June 18 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is providing the ideal musical Friday night aperitif...

gREENALL

4BR Friday Interview with Steve Greenall

June 18 • We talk to the CEO of Warwick Music Group and the Chair of the Music Industries Association to find out more about supporting grass roots banding, the launch of a publishing partnership and what the state of the retailer music industry is at present.

Football

4BR Weekend Quiz: It's all about the auld enemy...

June 18 • See if you can come up with the five answers to our quiz to win a great selection box of brass band CDs.

Besson Friday

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 23

June 18 • David Childs and David Morton talks about their musical lives with Philip, Roger and Steve tonight at 6.00pm.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

June 18 • We are looking to recruit ambitious BACK ROW CORNETS & PERCUSSIONISTS .We rehearse in our newly refurbished bandroom on Wednesdays.Concerts and contest planned . We are a very friendly group so come along and have a blow

Uppermill Band

June 17 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Shipston Town Band

June 17 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top