David Childs and David Morton talks about their musical lives with Philip, Roger and Steve tonight at 6.00pm.

In this Friday's episode Phil Harper, Roger Webster and Steven Mead are joined by euphonium star David Childs and cornet virtuoso and conductor David Morton.

Although their musical lives have taken them to different parts of the banding globe Philip discovers that they were both born in mining communities and began playing in bands conducted by their father, both called Robert!

David and David

We hear about David Morton's rather reluctant start to his playing career, motivated only by the desire to play better than his sister until lessons with David King persuaded him to challenge himself to fulfil his talent.

And despite his passion for surfing that he picked up on an extended time in Australia, he has gone on to make his mark in the banding waters of Norway — first at Molde Brass, and then as principal cornet of Eikanger Bjorsvik. He's now enjoying a successful conducting career with three bands in Norway.

We also hear of the wonderful musical journey taken by David Childs — one that has seen him become a world class musician performing across the globe.

We also hear how he has been able to continue his teaching at the University of North Texas in the USA during the pandemic, and how he is subtly encouraging his own sons to enjoy playing their brass instruments.

All this and we sit back and enjoy plenty of great playing provided by both stars with David Childs performing with his father on a new work for euphonium and electronics by the American composer Kevin Day, and a virtuosic rendition of the finale of Endearing Young Charms.

We also hear From David Morton in action with excerpts from live test piece performances with Eikanger and a video of him conducting 'Hymn for Diana' with the Rong Brass Band.

All this and more at today's Besson Fridays at Home episode 23.

It's a fascinating story so make sure you join the lads at 6.00pm to enjoy it.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 23 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

Previous Episodes:

Episode 22:

Lyndon Chapman, Werner Duwe and Euan Meikle

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/624660795596918

Episode 21:

Adam Bokaris and Chris Robertson

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/867388400518770

Episode 20:

Tormod Flaten and Lode Violet

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/907530660038993

Episode 19:

Bastien Baumet and Roland Szentpali.

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/968369680634909

Episode 18:

Alan Thomas and Thomas Nielsen

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/239260564554398

Episode 17:

Amos Miller and Mark Templeton

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/1173452629755844

Episode 16:

Cory Tuba Section

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/538321640819626

Episode 15:

Frank Renton

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:

Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:

Maurice Murphy Tribute

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:

Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:

Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:

Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:

Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:

Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:

Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:

Derick Kane and Stephen Kane

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:

Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:

James Gourlay and Les Neish

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:

Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:

Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:

Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w

