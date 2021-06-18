4BR Weekend Quiz: It's all about the auld enemy...

See if you can come up with the five answers to our quiz to win a great selection box of brass band CDs.

In honour of the big game at Wembley later today — we have some tricky questions for you to work out about England and Scotland to win a selection box of brass band CDs..

Questions:

1. In which year did a Scottish band win the National Championship of Great Britain title at the Royal Albert Hall playing a piece that paid homage to 'English Heritage'?

2. Which renowned English band conductor, composer and arranger (also linked to the above band) wrote a test piece used as an Albert Hall National Finals test piece inspired by six pictures — some of which were displayed in Scottish art galleries?

3. What famous test piece by English composer Denis Wright is inspired by poem by Robert Burns about a drunken Scotsman being chased home on his horse called Meg?

4. What's the link between Scotland's joint leading goal scorer, the famous English maker of golden brass band mouthpieces and a children's comic strip character who had a dog called Gnasher?

5. Which current English cornet star plays principal cornet with the cooperation band in Scotland, but also has a secret agent life as Jonny Midnightâ€¦?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Sunday 20th June

Alliance mouthpiece winner:

Well done to Kevin Williams of Chiltern Hills Brass who won our great prize of a trio of Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces.

The name of the three English team players who share their surnames with bands that have won the Championship Section Champion Band of Great Britain title in its early years were — Mason Mount (Lee Mount — 1901); Luke Shaw (Shaw — 1909) and Phil Foden (Foden — 1910).

Thibaut Courtois was the Belgian team player who shares his surname with a renowned brass band instrument maker and Jonny and Neco Williams are the Welsh team players who share their surname with a former European Brass Band Championship winner (Williams Fairey)

The German player who shares a surname with the family taught to sing in an Oscar winning film starring Julie Andrews was Kevin Tarpp (as in the Von Trapps) and the Italian striker whose surname could be sung as part of a famous aria from Act 3 of Verdi's Rigoletto was Ciro Immobile — as in 'La Donna e mobileâ€¦'