                 

*
banner

News

4BR Weekend Quiz: It's all about the auld enemy...

See if you can come up with the five answers to our quiz to win a great selection box of brass band CDs.

Football
  It all about the auld enemy this weekend....

Friday, 18 June 2021

        

In honour of the big game at Wembley later today — we have some tricky questions for you to work out about England and Scotland to win a selection box of brass band CDs..

Questions:

1. In which year did a Scottish band win the National Championship of Great Britain title at the Royal Albert Hall playing a piece that paid homage to 'English Heritage'?

2. Which renowned English band conductor, composer and arranger (also linked to the above band) wrote a test piece used as an Albert Hall National Finals test piece inspired by six pictures — some of which were displayed in Scottish art galleries?

3. What famous test piece by English composer Denis Wright is inspired by poem by Robert Burns about a drunken Scotsman being chased home on his horse called Meg?

4. What's the link between Scotland's joint leading goal scorer, the famous English maker of golden brass band mouthpieces and a children's comic strip character who had a dog called Gnasher?

5. Which current English cornet star plays principal cornet with the cooperation band in Scotland, but also has a secret agent life as Jonny Midnightâ€¦?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Sunday 20th June

Alliance mouthpiece winner:

Well done to Kevin Williams of Chiltern Hills Brass who won our great prize of a trio of Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces.

The name of the three English team players who share their surnames with bands that have won the Championship Section Champion Band of Great Britain title in its early years were — Mason Mount (Lee Mount — 1901); Luke Shaw (Shaw — 1909) and Phil Foden (Foden — 1910).

Thibaut Courtois was the Belgian team player who shares his surname with a renowned brass band instrument maker and Jonny and Neco Williams are the Welsh team players who share their surname with a former European Brass Band Championship winner (Williams Fairey)

The German player who shares a surname with the family taught to sing in an Oscar winning film starring Julie Andrews was Kevin Tarpp (as in the Von Trapps) and the Italian striker whose surname could be sung as part of a famous aria from Act 3 of Verdi's Rigoletto was Ciro Immobile — as in 'La Donna e mobileâ€¦'

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

ny

National Youth Band in Friday evening concert

June 18 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is providing the ideal musical Friday night aperitif...

gREENALL

4BR Friday Interview with Steve Greenall

June 18 • We talk to the CEO of Warwick Music Group and the Chair of the Music Industries Association to find out more about supporting grass roots banding, the launch of a publishing partnership and what the state of the retailer music industry is at present.

Football

4BR Weekend Quiz: It's all about the auld enemy...

June 18 • See if you can come up with the five answers to our quiz to win a great selection box of brass band CDs.

Besson Friday

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 23

June 18 • David Childs and David Morton talks about their musical lives with Philip, Roger and Steve tonight at 6.00pm.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

June 18 • We are looking to recruit ambitious BACK ROW CORNETS & PERCUSSIONISTS .We rehearse in our newly refurbished bandroom on Wednesdays.Concerts and contest planned . We are a very friendly group so come along and have a blow

Uppermill Band

June 17 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Shipston Town Band

June 17 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top