4BR Friday Interview with Steve Greenall

We talk to the CEO of Warwick Music Group and the Chair of the Music Industries Association to find out more about supporting grass roots banding, the launch of a publishing partnership and what the state of the retailer music industry is at present.

We catch up with Greenall, the CEO of Warwick Music Group and the Chair of the Music Industries Association.

It follows the recent news that Warwick Music Group has linked up with Denis Wick Ltd to provide over £5000 worth of free plastic mouthpieces to help Brass Bands England's Brass Foundations work in increasing accessibility and inclusivity in getting young people playing musical instruments.

It also comes with the announcement that the company has linked up with music publisher Hal Leonard Europe (HLE) for a global agreement to distribute Warwick Music Publishing products — including over 1,000 titles covering a variety of genres, styles and abilities and representing composers from across the globe, selling more than 200,000 pieces.

Steve Greenall also gives his opinion on the current state of the retail market in the UK.