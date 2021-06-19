                 

*
banner

News

Warwick link with Hal Leonard for distribution coverage

Over 1,000 sheet music titles from Warwick Music can now be purchased from Hal Leonard Europe.

Warwick
  The two major companies have joined forces for distribution of sheet music

Saturday, 19 June 2021

        

As reported on 4BR in an interview with CEO, Steve Greenall, Warwick Music Group has announced that it has entered into a major distribution agreement for its sheet music with leading music publisher Hal Leonard Europe (HLE).

Taking effect immediately it will include Warwick's catalogue of over 1,000 titles covering a variety of genres, styles and abilities including its acclaimed series of education titles which feature extensively on examination board syllabi.

Shared purpose

Steven Greenall told 4BR: "We're delighted to find such an outstanding partner in Hal Leonard whose extensive dealer network and distribution expertise will ensure a new international market for our carefully curated print catalogue.

It was important to work with a partner who shares our purpose and mission to make music accessible, sustainable and fun!"

Vibrant catalogue

In response, Tom Farncombe, Business Development Director, Hal Leonard Europe added: "We are thrilled to represent Warwick Music in print, which further bolsters HLE's position as the leading distributor of music education resources.

This vibrant catalogue has become hugely significant among music teachers, with Warwick's roster of composers populating the major exam board brass syllabuses. Warwick's whole ethos aligns with HLE's vision of lifelong music-making for everyone, and so this is a perfect partnership."

It was important to work with a partner who shares our purpose and mission to make music accessible, sustainable and fun!Steve Greenall

Further information:

Music dealers can add Warwick Music print titles to their standard order from Hal Leonard Europe. Warwick Music will continue to service its digital-only catalogue through its website: www.warwickmusic.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Alan Lawton

Alan Lawton funeral service

June 19 • The details for the funeral service of the former Fairey Band player and conductor have been announced.

wobplay

New quartet added to Wobplay platform

June 19 • Now you can enjoy Maurice Murphy on brilliant form, Grimey in King Sized mode, the highlights of the 1988 Nationals and even some unfamiliar marches from Morris Motors.

Warwick

Warwick link with Hal Leonard for distribution coverage

June 19 • Over 1,000 sheet music titles from Warwick Music can now be purchased from Hal Leonard Europe.

Eikanger

New and old returns at Eikanger

June 19 • There has been plenty of activity in the playing ranks at Eikanger Bjorsvik as they prepare for a return to competitive action.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Melton Band

June 18 • SOLO TUTTI CORNET VACANCY. If you are keen to get back to playing and looking for a new band, give our MD a call. We are an ambitious but fun and friendly band looking for new cornet players. We are already back rehearsing on Thursdays 7.30pm.

Melton Band

June 18 • PRINCIPAL CORNET required for an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band. If you are looking for your next musical challenge and want to lead our cornet section, please give our MD a call. We are already back rehearsing on Thursdayâ€™s 7.30pm.

Chinnor Silver

June 18 • We are looking to recruit ambitious BACK ROW CORNETS & PERCUSSIONISTS .We rehearse in our newly refurbished bandroom on Wednesdays.Concerts and contest planned . We are a very friendly group so come along and have a blow

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top