Warwick link with Hal Leonard for distribution coverage

Over 1,000 sheet music titles from Warwick Music can now be purchased from Hal Leonard Europe.

As reported on 4BR in an interview with CEO, Steve Greenall, Warwick Music Group has announced that it has entered into a major distribution agreement for its sheet music with leading music publisher Hal Leonard Europe (HLE).

Taking effect immediately it will include Warwick's catalogue of over 1,000 titles covering a variety of genres, styles and abilities including its acclaimed series of education titles which feature extensively on examination board syllabi.

Shared purpose

Steven Greenall told 4BR: "We're delighted to find such an outstanding partner in Hal Leonard whose extensive dealer network and distribution expertise will ensure a new international market for our carefully curated print catalogue.

It was important to work with a partner who shares our purpose and mission to make music accessible, sustainable and fun!"

Vibrant catalogue

In response, Tom Farncombe, Business Development Director, Hal Leonard Europe added: "We are thrilled to represent Warwick Music in print, which further bolsters HLE's position as the leading distributor of music education resources.

This vibrant catalogue has become hugely significant among music teachers, with Warwick's roster of composers populating the major exam board brass syllabuses. Warwick's whole ethos aligns with HLE's vision of lifelong music-making for everyone, and so this is a perfect partnership."

Further information:

Music dealers can add Warwick Music print titles to their standard order from Hal Leonard Europe. Warwick Music will continue to service its digital-only catalogue through its website: www.warwickmusic.com