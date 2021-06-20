                 

Childs play for Brass in Concert draw

The children of Ringway Primary School in Sheepwash in Northumberland will make the draw for the 44th Brass in Concert Championships live on Facebook on Monday — and will also show off their entertainment skills.

Brass in Concert
  The draw will be made live on Monday 21st June at 3.30pm

Sunday, 20 June 2021

        

The draw for the 44th Brass in Concert Championship, to be held at Sage Gateshead on Saturday 20th November will be made by children from a local Northumberland school on Monday 21st June.

Facebook

The youngsters from the Brass Mini Band at Ringway Primary School in Sheepwash, will make the draw, which will be shown live on Facebook from 3.30pm.

They will also give a short performance displaying the skills they have acquired since moving on from the whole class baritone project in which they started.

The school has been involved in the Youth Music-funded 'Ashington to Bedlington Building Brass' project for the past five years and pupils from the school have also attended Brass in Concert during that time.

Competing bands

They will decide the draw fates of the ten leading bands in a contest that starts later this year at 12.50pm, with the results announcement scheduled for 9.30pm on the Saturday evening.

The draw will feature:
Brighouse & Rastrick
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
Cory
Flowers
Foden's
Friary
Grimethorpe Colliery
Hammonds Saltaire
NASUWT Riverside
Tredegar

Youth Brass in Concert

The Youth Brass in Concert, which will form a wonderful morning of entertainment ahead of the Blue Riband event will feature a pre-arranged order of:

Houghton Area Youth
Elland Silver Youth
Lions Youth Brass
Enderby Youth
Youth Brass 2000

Facebook live

Brass in Concert Chairman, David Bennett, told 4BR: "We would also like to think the staff and pupils of Ringway Primary School for their help in making the draw and look forward to hearing them live on the Internet on Monday!"

The draw for the 2021 Brass in Concert Championships will be live on the Brass in Concert and other brass band-related Facebook pages at 3.30pm on Monday 21st June.

The draw for the 2021 Brass in Concert Championships will be live on the Brass in Concert and other brass band-related Facebook pages at 3.30pm on Monday 21st JuneBiC organisers

Tickets

Tickets for the 2021 Brass in Concert Festival, priced £12 (Youth Brass in Concert), £17, £27 and £35 (Brass in Concert Championship) are available from 10am today Friday 11 June by visiting:

https://sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/

emailing boxoffice@sagegateshead.com

or calling the Box Office on 0191 443 4661. Booking fees will apply.

        

