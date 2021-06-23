4BR Wednesday Interview with Kevin Holdgate

The respected trombonist and arranger talks about his role in the new JSVB Legacy Band which will feature 78 of his arrangements.

4BR talks to Kevin Holdgate about the artistic and musical legacy of the James Shepherd Versatile Brass ensemble as well as his involvement in the new JSVB Legacy Band.

Kevin talks about his first connection with the band, what it takes to successfully write swing music for a brass ensemble, and how a chance e-mail struck up a musical relationship with the great Sammy Nestico, the in-house arranger for the iconic Count Basie.

New arrangements

Kevin is responsible for making nearly 80 new arrangements of existing and new repertoire that have formed the basis for no less than seven new CDs of recordings from the JSVB Legacy Band directed by David Thornton.

The first — 'Saluting the Kings of Swing' is released on Friday 25th June on a new downplay platform by Brasspass.tv