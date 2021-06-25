                 

4BR Friday Interview with Shannon Aikins

4BR talks to the Executive Director of Brass Band of Battle Creek to find out more about the professional ensemble which later this year will perform the closing concert at the 75th Anniversary of the Midwest Clinic in Chicago.

Battle Creek
  The band attracts the world's finest players to its ranks each year

Friday, 25 June 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

For the Friday interview on 4BR this week we have once again popped over the Atlantic Ocean to find out more about the banding movement there.

And if there is one brass band that is the standard bearer for American excellence then it is the professional Brass Band of Battle Creek — although in truth it is more a focal point for worldwide brilliance as it's a band that attracts an incredible list of playing personnel from all over the world.

We catch up with its Executive Director Shannon Aikins to find out more about the band, its ethos, its players and conductors — as well as its future plans — including a high profile concerts to close the 75th anniversary of the massive Midwest Clinic in Chicago on December 18th.

To find out more about the band go to: https://bbbc.net/

        

TAGS: Brass Band of Battle Creek

