How to play the C saw...

Strata Brass tuba player and violinist Charles Hindmarsh plays an unique rendition of 'On Ilkla Moor baht' at' on the famous hillside near Ilkley in West Yorkshire.

Charles uses a violin bow on the and saw to create a musical sound was first used in Victorian music hall acts and which provided entertainment around the world in communities as far afield as Alaska and New Zealand.

Unique sound

The IT manager from Horsforth, West Yorkshire, plays violin in local amateur orchestras as well as with Strata Brass and told photographer Lorne Campbell: "It's an interesting and unique sound, and I've been invited to many bizarre engagements to play the instrument."

Charles has played the saw since he was 10, added: "It's a concert pitch C saw, although oddly all the notes are sharpâ€¦

You really have to watch your fingers."

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian