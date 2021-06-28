                 

News

Bates takes helm at City of Bradford

Jonathan Bates becomes the new Musical Director at City of Bradford and BD1 Brass.

Bates
  Jonathan Bates will take over the dual roles with immediate effect.

Monday, 28 June 2021

        

The City of Bradford Band organisation has confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Bates as their Musical Director.

It follows the recent resignation of Lee Skipsey from the Yorkshire band and also the new MDs departure from his post with Yorkshire band, Strata Brass.

Duel role

The Foden's and A4 Brass Quartet star will take on the Musical Director role with both the Championship Section City of Bradford Brass and its Second Section sibling BD1 Brass.

Speaking about the appointment, City of Bradford Band Manager John Mallinson told 4BR: "We have a bold ambition for the organisation and Jonny really shares our vision.

We've already started to discuss exciting new projects, alongside returning to our regular concert and contest performances. We are sure his passion will drive us forward in these exciting new opportunities, building on the strength we built before the COVID pandemic."

Thanks

He added: "Everyone at City of Bradford would like to record its thanks to Lee for all the work he did to build both bands to the strong position they're in now.

It has been an amazing 10 years creating this unique musical family and we wish him well in his new endeavours."

We have a bold ambition for the organisation and Jonny really shares our visionCity of Bradford Band

Delighted

Meanwhile, Jim Taylor, Chair of BD1 Brass added: "We're absolutely delighted to be working with Jonny and that he will be conducting us in the National Finals in Cheltenham.

He's already started doing some great work with us following our restart after COVID lockdowns and is full of energy and focus. We really value sharing a Musical Director with City of Bradford Brass and the stability and continuity that brings to the whole organisation."

        

