Belfast SA hosts latest Come and Play invitation

Belfast Temple Salvation Army Band has announced that it will host its latest 'Come and Play' event next month.

Belfast Temple Salvation Army Band has announced that it will host its latest 'Come and Play' event at Belfast Temple at 110 Cregagh Road, Belfast (BT6 9ES) on Wednesday 3rd September.

Led by conductor Dr. Jonathan Corry, it kicks off at 8.00pm and will see players of Grade 5 standard and above enjoy working on Salvation Army repertoire including works by Edward Gregson, Wilfred Heaton, Eric Ball, Peter Graham and William Himes. All that and refreshments are provided.

Dr Corry told 4BR: "We look forward to offering a warm welcome for an evening of great music making in an inclusive and supportive environment."