17 bands line up for Troon entertainment

The Walker Halls in Troon will host 17 bands on Saturday 30th August competing for the annual West of Scotland entertainment contest title.
The contenders will each perform a 20-minute programme of music to be adjudicated by Dr Brett Baker. The entertainment element will be assessed by local South Ayrshire councillor, Mark Dixon.
Prize fund
As always there is a generous prize fund with ensemble and individual awards.
The first band will take to the stage at 9.30am. As well as snacks being on sale, there will be a bar for the first time which, despite being called the Drunken Flugel, will be open to players of all persuasions and members of the public.
Tickets: £8.00. Doors open at 9.00am.
Competing bands:
Barrhead Burgh
Broxburn & Livingston
Campbeltown Brass
Coalburn Silver
Coalburn Intermediate
Dalmellington
Dunaskin Doon
Irvine & Dreghorn
Irvine & Dreghorn Community Brass
Johnstone
Kilmarnock Concert Brass
Kirkintilloch
Lochgelly
Newmains & District
Newmilns & Galston
Shotts St Patrick's
Unite Scotland Kinneil