17 bands line up for Troon entertainment

There will be a packed day of brass band contesting in Troon later this month.

The Walker Halls in Troon will host 17 bands on Saturday 30th August competing for the annual West of Scotland entertainment contest title.

The contenders will each perform a 20-minute programme of music to be adjudicated by Dr Brett Baker. The entertainment element will be assessed by local South Ayrshire councillor, Mark Dixon.

Prize fund

As always there is a generous prize fund with ensemble and individual awards.

The first band will take to the stage at 9.30am. As well as snacks being on sale, there will be a bar for the first time which, despite being called the Drunken Flugel, will be open to players of all persuasions and members of the public.

Tickets: £8.00. Doors open at 9.00am.

Competing bands:

Barrhead Burgh

Broxburn & Livingston

Campbeltown Brass

Coalburn Silver

Coalburn Intermediate

Dalmellington

Dunaskin Doon

Irvine & Dreghorn

Irvine & Dreghorn Community Brass

Johnstone

Kilmarnock Concert Brass

Kirkintilloch

Lochgelly

Newmains & District

Newmilns & Galston

Shotts St Patrick's

Unite Scotland Kinneil