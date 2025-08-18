Lane to lead adjudication of UniBrass Composition Competition

Composer Liz Lane will be joined by Lucy Green and Christian Goodwin to judge entries for the 2026 UniBrass Composition Competition.

Following the recent announcement of the launch of its 2026 UniBrass Composition Competition, the UniBrass Foundation has confirmed its adjudication panel.

Lane lead

Dr Liz Lane will once again head the team that includes Lucy Green, the winner of the 2025 Composition Competition, and Christian Goodwin, the winner of the 2025 UniBrass Contest 'Best Student Composition or Arrangement' prize.

Liz Lane's music has been commissioned, performed and recorded worldwide as well as being featured on broadcasts such as the recent BBC Radio 3 series 'Brass Banding with Hannah Peel'.

In addition to her extensive CV of elite level composition associations, she was also Composer in Association with Grimethorpe Colliery Band, and is Composer in Residence with Lydbrook Band.

Green and Goodwin

Lucy Green won the 2025 Composition Competition with her work, 'Fading Signals', which was given its premiere as well as being recorded by National Champion, Flowers Band. It has been released by BrookWright Music.

Lucy said that winning the competition had been, "an incredibly rewarding experience that opened up new opportunities", whilst UniBrass gave her the opportunity to push the work "into a new and exciting context."

Christian Goodwin won the prize 'Best Student Composition or Arrangement' for 'Hydra' played by Oxford University Brass Band at Cardiff UniBrass 2025.

He said: "I'm honoured to have been invited to be a shadow judge for this year's UniBrass Composition Competition alongside Liz Lane and Lucy Green.

The competition is a fantastic opportunity for student composers to get involved in the world of brass bands and I can't wait to hear this year's submissions!"

The competition is a fantastic opportunity for student composers to get involved in the world of brass bands and I can't wait to hear this year's submissions! Christian Goodwin

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Competition

The competition is open to all young people aged 18-25, university students, and recent graduates, regardless if they or their band compete in the annual UniBrass Championships or if this is their first journey into brass banding.

Entrants must compose an original work between 3 and 6 minutes in length, playable by a Championship Section level band.

Deadline

The deadline for submissions is 6th December with the results announced in early 2026.

The rules and submission portal can be found at: www.unibrass.co.uk/composition-competition

