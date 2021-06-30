                 

*
banner

News

4BR Wednesday interview with Philippe Bach

We are joined by conductor Philippe Bach, Music Director of the Meininger Hofkapelle Orchestra who will direct the world premiere of a brand new Euphonium Concerto by composer Jens Marggraf entitled 'du fond de l'engloutissement'

Bach
  Philippe Bach has a strong connection to the brass band world

Wednesday, 30 June 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

For the Wednesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Swiss conductor Philippe Bach, Music Director of the Meininger Hofkapelle Orchestra in central Germany.

On Thursday (1st July) he will direct the world premiere of a brand new Euphonium Concerto written by German composer Jens Marggraf entitled 'du fond de l'engloutissement' — which translates as 'from the Depths of the Engulfing'.

It will be performed by the Swiss Besson euphonium virtuoso Thomas Ruedi.

Philippe, talks about the new work and how he is in the fortunate position to choose the repertoire he wants to feature with an orchestra with a world wide reputation.

It will form the centerpiece of a programme that includes Janacek's 'Suite for String Orchestra' as well as Bela Bartok's 'Divertimento for Strings', although the next day he has also included in a programme Chris Hazell's 'Brass Cats' — Mr Jums and all!

He also talks about the chance to programme works by Edward Gregson and Oliver Waespi as well as a forthcoming opera by Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen — and his strong connection to the brass banding world.

Rich history

All this in a town of around 20,000 people that has an opera house that attracts 150,000 visitors a year and which has a 300 year old orchestra with such a rich history — with its music and conductors.

The world premiere of 'du fond de l'engloutissement' by performed by the Swiss euphonium virtuoso Thomas Ruedi takes place at the 'Big House' — the Groses House on Thursday 1st July at 5.00pm.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bach

4BR Wednesday interview with Philippe Bach

June 30 • We are joined by conductor Philippe Bach, Music Director of the Meininger Hofkapelle Orchestra who will direct the world premiere of a brand new Euphonium Concerto by composer Jens Marggraf entitled 'du fond de l'engloutissement'

Brighouse

Brighouse & Rastrick out of Best of Brass Festival on weekend

June 30 • West Riding band states that they cannot perform to the standard they wish for themselves, supporters and audience by playing with bell covers.

Dean Jones

4BR Tuesday Interview with Dean Jones

June 29 • We talk to the respected Salvationist composer about his latest venture — bringing music into the heart of very different communities — from private homes to care homes and even to business offices...

cjwu

CJ Wu claims BBCA conducting prize

June 29 • There was an eclectic musical flavour to the recent Brass Band Conductors' Association Conducting Competition — won by CJ Wu from Taiwan.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Saturday 3 July • 2 Fountain St, Halifax HX1 1BP

Black Dyke Band - Ripon City Band at Ripon Cathedral

Sunday 4 July • Minster Road,Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1QS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

June 30 • LYDNEY TOWN BAND. . Required:. Vacancies exist for SOPRANO and EEb BASS to strengthen the team.. We are 3rd section (W of England) based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. . Rehearsal- Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales. and South Glos.

Shipston Town Band

June 29 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

St Dennis Band

June 29 • St Dennis Band (Cornwall) (Championship Section) invites expressions of interest for the position of BBb BASS. Based in Mid Cornwall and just 5 minutes off the A30, the band rehearses every Monday and Thursday at 19:45.

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top