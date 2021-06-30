4BR Wednesday interview with Philippe Bach

We are joined by conductor Philippe Bach, Music Director of the Meininger Hofkapelle Orchestra who will direct the world premiere of a brand new Euphonium Concerto by composer Jens Marggraf entitled 'du fond de l'engloutissement'

For the Wednesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Swiss conductor Philippe Bach, Music Director of the Meininger Hofkapelle Orchestra in central Germany.

On Thursday (1st July) he will direct the world premiere of a brand new Euphonium Concerto written by German composer Jens Marggraf entitled 'du fond de l'engloutissement' — which translates as 'from the Depths of the Engulfing'.

It will be performed by the Swiss Besson euphonium virtuoso Thomas Ruedi.

Philippe, talks about the new work and how he is in the fortunate position to choose the repertoire he wants to feature with an orchestra with a world wide reputation.

It will form the centerpiece of a programme that includes Janacek's 'Suite for String Orchestra' as well as Bela Bartok's 'Divertimento for Strings', although the next day he has also included in a programme Chris Hazell's 'Brass Cats' — Mr Jums and all!

He also talks about the chance to programme works by Edward Gregson and Oliver Waespi as well as a forthcoming opera by Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen — and his strong connection to the brass banding world.

Rich history

All this in a town of around 20,000 people that has an opera house that attracts 150,000 visitors a year and which has a 300 year old orchestra with such a rich history — with its music and conductors.

The world premiere of 'du fond de l'engloutissement' by performed by the Swiss euphonium virtuoso Thomas Ruedi takes place at the 'Big House' — the Groses House on Thursday 1st July at 5.00pm.