New MD at Otterbourne

Mark Gibson becomes the new Musical Director at Otterbourne Band

Otterbourne
  The band competes at the West of England Regional Championships

Thursday, 01 July 2021

        

Otterbourne Brass from Hampshire has announced the appointment of Mark Gibson as their new Musical Director.

Speaking about the appointment, Band Chair Roger Burke told 4BR: "We're delighted that Mark has accepted the position. His impressive CV, including his previous service as principal cornet of GUS Band and his infectious enthusiasm, have made quite an impression on our members.

We are all looking forward to working with him and moving on from recent restrictions to an exciting future under his baton."

        

