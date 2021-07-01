                 

*
banner

News

These boots were made for working...

Brass Bands England Bootcamps aimed at getting banding governance shining...

Boot
  The Bootcamps have already proved to be a great hit with those that have attended

Thursday, 01 July 2021

        

Brass Band England's intensive one-day training course has already proven to be a with the member bands that have so far completed the training.

The one-day course covers the essential areas of brass band governance — addressing the important areas of focus for those running for organisations wishing to develop an ethos of professional administrative excellence.

Run a band

BBE's Relationship & Partnership Development Manager, Alex Parker told 4BR: "The course has been built around the questions that we get asked the most about how to successfully run a brass band organisation.

It's a full day of learning with lots of topics being covered, and is proving to be a really worthwhile investment for bands who are looking to prosper in the future."

Topics

The course covers topics such as funding models and organisational structure, charity status, committee roles, employed positions and safeguarding. There is also a focus on legal responsibilities and requirements linked to attendees identifying the future aims of their band.

It's already proved to be worthwhile according to one participant who left the post course comment of: "It was a fantastic workshop! Full of extremely useful information, promoting the sharing of best practices for bands to ensure they are managed in the best possible ways. Loved it and would definitely recommend."

Essential governance

BBE state that identifying best-practice organisational set-ups is "...vital in order to provide a stable and robust framework for a band's music-making.

This essential governance training for bands will give you confidence that your legal responsibilities have been met; Help you realise your ambitions for your band and its members; Support you to improve your band's financial planning; Outline top tips on how to increase recruitment, and offer an opportunity for reflection and to develop new ideas for your band."

Identifying best-practice organisational set-ups is vital in order to provide a stable and robust framework for a band's music-making

How to register

The next Band Governance Bootcamp will take place online on Sunday 11th July.

For those who can't make the July date, the course will also be running again on Sunday 12th September:

To register and membership

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D157%26reset%3D1

Band Governance Bootcamp is available exclusively for Brass Bands England members.

Membership starts from starts from £25.

Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us

More information:

For more information go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D157%26reset%3D1

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tom Redmond

4BR Thursday Interview with Tom Redmond

July 1 • We catch up with Tom Redmond to find out more about what's been happening at Chetham's School of Music... from Big Phat Brass with Mike Lovatt to post Covid education...

Hammonds

Hammonds set to premiere Heaton work

July 1 • Wilfred Heaton's 'Pilgrim Variations' will form part of Hammonds programme at the Best of Brass Festival in Halifax this weekend.

Van gogh

Vincent van Gogh was once 'ere

July 1 • A fantastic piece of amateur archive detective work has revealed that the great Dutch painter was once a member of a Dutch wind band that soon became a brass band.

Boot

These boots were made for working...

July 1 • Brass Bands England Bootcamps aimed at getting banding governance shining...

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Saturday 3 July • 2 Fountain St, Halifax HX1 1BP

Black Dyke Band - Ripon City Band at Ripon Cathedral

Sunday 4 July • Minster Road,Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1QS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

July 1 • Avonbank is seeking Solo Baritone and Eb bass players to join this lively Second Section band. With a full Summer and Autumn concert programme in the Worcestershire area ahead you'll be busy but in good company! Come on! We need you!

Kippax Band

July 1 • Kippax Band are looking to recruit a Flugel Horn or Cornet player, and due to relocation a Bass Trombone player. These positions will be available after our trip to Cheltenham to represent Yorkshire in the 3rd section finals.

DIGGLE BAND

July 1 • Diggle Band. Have vacancies for Solo cornet players to join our friendly committed band. Rehearsals are Tuesday evening 7.45 at Diggle Band Club. We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests.

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top