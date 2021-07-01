These boots were made for working...

Brass Bands England Bootcamps aimed at getting banding governance shining...

Brass Band England's intensive one-day training course has already proven to be a with the member bands that have so far completed the training.

The one-day course covers the essential areas of brass band governance — addressing the important areas of focus for those running for organisations wishing to develop an ethos of professional administrative excellence.

Run a band

BBE's Relationship & Partnership Development Manager, Alex Parker told 4BR: "The course has been built around the questions that we get asked the most about how to successfully run a brass band organisation.

It's a full day of learning with lots of topics being covered, and is proving to be a really worthwhile investment for bands who are looking to prosper in the future."

Topics

The course covers topics such as funding models and organisational structure, charity status, committee roles, employed positions and safeguarding. There is also a focus on legal responsibilities and requirements linked to attendees identifying the future aims of their band.

It's already proved to be worthwhile according to one participant who left the post course comment of: "It was a fantastic workshop! Full of extremely useful information, promoting the sharing of best practices for bands to ensure they are managed in the best possible ways. Loved it and would definitely recommend."

Essential governance

BBE state that identifying best-practice organisational set-ups is "...vital in order to provide a stable and robust framework for a band's music-making.

This essential governance training for bands will give you confidence that your legal responsibilities have been met; Help you realise your ambitions for your band and its members; Support you to improve your band's financial planning; Outline top tips on how to increase recruitment, and offer an opportunity for reflection and to develop new ideas for your band."

Identifying best-practice organisational set-ups is vital in order to provide a stable and robust framework for a band's music-making

Advertisement

How to register

The next Band Governance Bootcamp will take place online on Sunday 11th July.

For those who can't make the July date, the course will also be running again on Sunday 12th September:

To register and membership

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D157%26reset%3D1

Band Governance Bootcamp is available exclusively for Brass Bands England members.

Membership starts from starts from £25.

Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us

More information:

For more information go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D157%26reset%3D1